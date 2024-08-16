How to watch today's Coventry City vs Oxford United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Coventry City and Oxford United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Oxford United will look to secure their third straight win in all competitions when they take on Coventry City in a Championship tie at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday.

After contrasting starts in the league, both sides picked up victories in the first round of the Carabao Cup as Coventry and Oxford defeated Bristol City and Peterborough United respectively.

Coventry City vs Oxford United kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena

The Championship match between Coventry City and Oxford United will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, West Midlands, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Friday, August 16, in the United States (US).

How to watch Coventry City vs Oxford United online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Championship match between Coventry City and Oxford United will be available to stream online live through Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Coventry City team news

While captain Ben Sheaf continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained during pre-season, manager Mark Robins could look to make a change or two from the mid-week Bristol win.

While the likes of Kasey Palmer and Haji Wright push for starts, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto may be relegated to the bench.

Coventry City possible XI: Dovin; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Binks, Bidwell; Rudoni, Allen, Torp; Wright, Simms, Mason-Clark.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dovin, Wilson, Collins, Tyler Defenders: Binks, Thomas, Dasilva, Kitching, Bidwell, Latibeaudiere, Van Ewijk, Burroughs Midfielders: Rudoni, Sakamoto, Allen, Eccles, Torp, Howley, Palmer Forwards: Simms, Mason-Clark, Wright, Raphael, Thomas-Asante, Tavares

Oxford United team news

Having made a handful of rotations last time out, the Yellows' boss Des Buckingham is likely to revert to the XI from the 2-0 league win over Norwich City in their league opener.

As such, with Mark Harris leading the line, Ruben Rodrigues would shift to a midfield role on Friday.

Elliott Moore and Cairon Brown will return to the heart of defence, while Will Vaulks replaces Josh McEachran in the hole.

Oxford United possible XI: Cumming; Long, Moore, Brown, Bennett; Vaulks; Goodrham, Rodrigues, Brannagan, Placheta; Harris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cumming, Eastwood, Ingram Defenders: Long, Brown, Moore, Bennett, Leigh, Currie, Kioso, Thorniley, Golding Midfielders: Vaulks, McEachran, Brannagan, Phillips, Sibley, El Mizouni, Dale, McGuane, Goodrham, Edwards, Johnson Forwards: Placheta, Ebiowei, Harris, Goodwin, Rodrigues, Woltman, O'Donkor, Scarlett

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Coventry City and Oxford United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 6, 2024 Coventry City 6-2 Oxford United FA Cup July 16, 2022 Oxford United 0-2 Coventry City Club Friendlies August 31, 2019 Oxford United 3-3 Coventry City League One March 23, 2019 Coventry City 0-1 Oxford United League One September 9, 2018 Oxford United 1-2 Coventry City League One

