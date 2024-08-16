How to watch today's Coventry City vs Oxford United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Oxford United will look to secure their third straight win in all competitions when they take on Coventry City in a Championship tie at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday.
After contrasting starts in the league, both sides picked up victories in the first round of the Carabao Cup as Coventry and Oxford defeated Bristol City and Peterborough United respectively.
Coventry City vs Oxford United kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Coventry Building Society Arena
The Championship match between Coventry City and Oxford United will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, West Midlands, England.
It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Friday, August 16, in the United States (US).
Coventry City vs Oxford United online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Championship match between Coventry City and Oxford United will be available to stream online live through Paramount+.
Team news & squads
Coventry City team news
While captain Ben Sheaf continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained during pre-season, manager Mark Robins could look to make a change or two from the mid-week Bristol win.
While the likes of Kasey Palmer and Haji Wright push for starts, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto may be relegated to the bench.
Coventry City possible XI: Dovin; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Binks, Bidwell; Rudoni, Allen, Torp; Wright, Simms, Mason-Clark.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dovin, Wilson, Collins, Tyler
|Defenders:
|Binks, Thomas, Dasilva, Kitching, Bidwell, Latibeaudiere, Van Ewijk, Burroughs
|Midfielders:
|Rudoni, Sakamoto, Allen, Eccles, Torp, Howley, Palmer
|Forwards:
|Simms, Mason-Clark, Wright, Raphael, Thomas-Asante, Tavares
Oxford United team news
Having made a handful of rotations last time out, the Yellows' boss Des Buckingham is likely to revert to the XI from the 2-0 league win over Norwich City in their league opener.
As such, with Mark Harris leading the line, Ruben Rodrigues would shift to a midfield role on Friday.
Elliott Moore and Cairon Brown will return to the heart of defence, while Will Vaulks replaces Josh McEachran in the hole.
Oxford United possible XI: Cumming; Long, Moore, Brown, Bennett; Vaulks; Goodrham, Rodrigues, Brannagan, Placheta; Harris.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cumming, Eastwood, Ingram
|Defenders:
|Long, Brown, Moore, Bennett, Leigh, Currie, Kioso, Thorniley, Golding
|Midfielders:
|Vaulks, McEachran, Brannagan, Phillips, Sibley, El Mizouni, Dale, McGuane, Goodrham, Edwards, Johnson
|Forwards:
|Placheta, Ebiowei, Harris, Goodwin, Rodrigues, Woltman, O'Donkor, Scarlett
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Coventry City and Oxford United across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 6, 2024
|Coventry City 6-2 Oxford United
|FA Cup
|July 16, 2022
|Oxford United 0-2 Coventry City
|Club Friendlies
|August 31, 2019
|Oxford United 3-3 Coventry City
|League One
|March 23, 2019
|Coventry City 0-1 Oxford United
|League One
|September 9, 2018
|Oxford United 1-2 Coventry City
|League One