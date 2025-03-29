How to Watch Cornell vs. Boston University: Live Stream NCAA Hockey Tournament, Regional Final, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Cornell vs. Boston University NCAA Hockey game.

Cornell (18-10-6) comes in riding high after a massive upset win to face Boston University (21-13-2) in the finals of the Toledo Regional bracket of the NCAA D1 Men's Hockey Tournament.

Game Information

When Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time 4:00 pm ET Where Huntington Center TV Channel ESPN U Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Cornell knocked off the No. 2 overall-seeded Michigan State Spartans by a score of 4-3 in the previous round of the regionals, scoring a powerplay goal with just 10 seconds left in the third period. The goal by Sullivan Mack was assisted upon by George Fegaras and Charlie Major, who had scored a goal of his own earlier in the game. Ryan Walsh scored twice for Cornell, who managed the win despite being outshot 37-21.

Boston University started slower, trailing 3-2 late in the second period, before scoring six unanswered goals (two short-handed) to secure a thrilling 8-3 win over Ohio State. Seven different players lit the lamp, with Cole Eiserman scoring two goals. Cole Hutson had a goal and added three assists for Boston U, who were also mightily outshot, 36-23

The winner of this game will go onto face the winner of the Allentown Regional bracket in the tournament semifinals, being held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on April 10th.

