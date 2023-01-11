Man Utd boss Ten Hag responds to Weghorst transfer question & gives verdict on Pellistri's future after long-awaited debut

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has responded to the club's links with Wout Weghorst, and addressed Facundo Pellistri's future at Old Trafford.

United beat Charlton 3-0 in Carabao Cup

Ten Hag impressed with Pellistri after debut

Refused to be drawn on Weghorst rumours

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking after United's 3-0 win against League One side Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, Ten Hag claimed he "sees a future" in the young Uruguayan, who came on as a substitute after 84 minutes to make his long-awaited competitive debut for the club. On Weghorst's links to the club, though, he was less open, refusing to be drawn on the Dutchman's potential loan signing that has been rumoured in recent weeks.

WHAT THEY SAID: “No, unfortunately, I can’t,” Ten Hag said when asked for an update on Burnley striker Weghorst, who is reportedly close to cutting short his current loan spell at Besiktas to join United. He added on Pellistri: “I see a future in [Pellistri]. He is doing really well, he is progressing. Also against Everton [in last month’s friendly], I was really happy with his performance. He is coming on and has an effect, that is the next step.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the club assesses their attacking options in the current market, academy graduate Marcus Rashford continued his fine form against Charlton, scoring two goals in the closing stages to extend his home scoring streak to eight games and take his tally to 15 in all competitions. United, meanwhile, have recorded eight wins in a row since losing to Aston Villa in early November, and will know their League Cup semi-final opponents after the draw takes place on Wednesday evening.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? After finding out their opponents in the next stage of the cup, Ten Hag's side will return to Premier League action against rivals Manchester City on Saturday.