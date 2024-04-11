Here's a one-stop guide on how to pick up tickets for the major tournament later this year

Not many international football tournaments carry the prestige and power of the Copa America. In terms of honour and legacy, the competition is arguably second only to the FIFA World Cup. It brings together CONMEBOL's heavyweight national teams across South America to pursue one of the biggest prizes.

Now, with the 2026 World Cup just two years away, Copa America 2024 will deliver an expanded edition that sees the familiar forces of Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay face off with six guest nations from CONCACAF, with the United States on host duties and Canada and Mexico among those along for the ride.

Sixteen teams will compete in close to a dozen states between mid-June and mid-July in the most extensive iteration of the tournament ever seen. With soccer's continued explosion of popularity across North America, this represents a terrific chance for many fans to sample international fever before the biggest tournament.

But how can you buy tickets to see Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior, and even more soccer superstars in action across the United States this year? Here, GOAL guides you through our one-stop shop for all the information you'll need for Copa America 2024.

How to buy Copa America 2024 tickets

There are multiple ways to purchase Copa America 2024 tickets. Sales for the tournament are offered through various ticket vendors and resale sites, ensuring wide availability to all supporters who wish to attend the tournament in June and July.

The major ticket phase release has already taken place. It began at the end of February 2024, when tickets for all stages of the tournament—group stage, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals—were released to the public.

Tickets for individual and specific matches can be purchased directly through the 2024 Copa America website. The website directs customers to the appropriate links for each fixture, depending on the provider. Several stadiums across North America use Ticketmaster as their primary partner, while others do not.

Resale tickets can be found on StubHub for all fixtures across the Copa America 2024 tournament. StubHub is one of the leading providers for supporters looking to find a seat if the general allocation has been exhausted for a particular fixture. Remember to read the terms and conditions through the club ticket portal or StubHub to ensure you understand your purchase. Ensure you are buying from a trusted source so as not to be exploited by touts.

Additionally, tickets can be purchased directly through each competing nation's own ticketing portal, with sides typically offered a select reserve to sell themselves to supporters.

FAQs

Where should I buy Copa America 2024 tickets from?

Supporters hoping to purchase tickets for the 2024 Copa America are recommended to buy them directly through the tournament's ticket portal and links.

Alternatively, fans can consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub if a fixture has limited availability.

When did Copa America 2024 tickets go on sale?

The sales phase for the 2024 Copa America began in February 2024, with tickets available directly through the tournament's official portal and partners.

How do I check Copa America 2024 ticket availability?

As one of the most popular sporting events in the world, tickets are expected to be in high demand for 2024 Copa America fixtures, particularly those involving Argentina, Brazil and the United States.

Individual match availability will be continuously updated through the tournament's official ticket website, which fans can monitor to consider their options.

How do I buy cheap Copa America 2024 tickets?

The official tournament portal is the smartest place to buy cheap tickets for 2024 Copa America fixtures. Official retailers will offer the lowest prices and safeguard your purchases.

Again, StubHub may be an option for those happy to explore the resale market. Remember to be aware of the terms and conditions surrounding purchases, and double-check that you are buying from a trusted source rather than touts.

Can I buy Copa America 2024 hospitality tickets?

You can buy hospitality tickets for the 2024 Copa America, allowing fans to enjoy fixtures at the tournament in sumptuous comfort and luxurious surroundings. Hospitality packages, from private boxes to casual fare and fine dining options, will give supporters the most memorable experience possible.

Individual or group hospitality packages are available through the tournament's official website. Three tiers are available at every stage of the competition.

Which teams are the favourites at Copa America 2024?

With 16 teams set to compete in the United States over an action-packed month, several nations hope to win the ultimate prize, but a few are already favourites to lift the trophy.

As both reigning World Cup champions and Copa America holders, Argentina sit in the box seat, with Lionel Messi indeed taking aim at another triumph in what could well be the final major international tournament of his career.

However, Brazil will be out to ensure they make amends, and hosts the United States will have grand ambitions of their own regarding laying down a marker ahead of the United States 2026 World Cup.