Everything that the Pro plan has and more. For sports fans, that includes the NHL Network, NBA TV and more.

Fubo (formerly fuboTV) has emerged as a powerhouse in the world of sports streaming. The TV provider offers subscribers access to over 300 channels, including all major sports networks. With stiff competition from other streaming providers like Sling TV, YouTube TV and DIRECTV, remaining a popular choice for live sports, movies, television shows, and general entertainment channels can be tough.

Despite all the streaming providers vying for your attention and cash, somehow fubo still manages to be a fan favorite cable-free TV streaming provider. Fubo gives its subscribers a healthy selection of sports, from various soccer leagues such as Major League Soccer (MLS), the English Premier League (EPL), and many more top flight European leagues, such as Italy's Serie A and Spain's La Liga.

When pairing fubo's streaming service with your Roku device, it creates the ultimate viewing experience for sports enthusiasts. The fubo-Roku partnership delivers exceptional value through seamless integration, cloud DVR functionality, and the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously.

In short, using Roku to watch the massive amount of live and on-demand content fubo has to offer in one of its subscriptions, means you can do so with easy and get the most out of the dozens of sports channels and hundreds of entertainment and news options.

In this how-to guide, GOAL will walk you through everything you need to know about connecting fubo to your Roku device, troubleshooting the common issues, and maximizing your sports viewing experience as a result. So sit back and prepare to have all your questions answered.

System requirements

For the best experience, using Roku models newer than 3600X is advised. Older devices may not support features like Autoplay or Background Video, so make sure you have an up-to-date device.

Once installed, you'll have access to fubo's extensive live sports, on-demand content, news channels, and thousands of hours of entertainment content, all on your Roku device, all at the click of a button.

Setting up a fubo subscription on Roku

Installing fubo onto your Roku device is quick and straightforward. Here are the step below on how to get started.

Turn on your Roku device and ensure it's connected to the internet.

Navigate to the Roku home screen using your remote.

Select Streaming Channels from the left-side menu.

Search for fubo using the search function.

Select the fubo app from the search results.

Click Add Channel to download and install.

Return to the home screen and locate the newly installed fubo app.

Launch the app and follow on-screen instructions to sign in.

the app and follow on-screen instructions to sign in. And away you go!

Activation and account setup

Setting up fubo on your Roku device is very simple to do and take barely any time. Follow the steps below to get started.

Existing fubo subscribers

Download and open the fubo app on your Roku.

Note the activation code displayed on your screen.

Visit HERE on your computer or smartphone.

Sign in with your fubo user name and password.

Enter the activation code when prompted.

Wait for confirmation on your TV screen.

New fubo users

Download the fubo app on Roku.

Select Sign Up when prompted.

when prompted. Visit HERE on another device.

Create an account with a valid email address and password of your choice.

Choose a subscription plan (Pro, Elite, Latino).

Enter your payment details.

Return to Roku to complete the activation.

Note: If you can't remember your password, select Forgot Password on the login screen and follow the reset instructions sent to your email.

Can I have multiple profiles?

Yes. To set up multiple profiles you'll need to do the following steps, which are fairly pain-free.

Firstly, you'll need to head to the Settings. Then select Manage Profiles and pick Add Profile. From there, you can Customize by adding a new name and pick your preferences.

You can create up to six individual user profiles per account, in order for individuals to log in and watch their choices and to personalize recommendations for everyone in your household who has made an account.

Navigating fubo on Roku

Exploring fubo on your Roku streaming device is very easy to do once you understand the interface. It's divided up into clear and concise sections, where you can find the specific content you want, such as your favorite sports league or movie title. Picking a category narrows down your content search, so you can easier find what you are after. Here's how to get the most out of your fubo plan.

Category Function Home Screen Layout The fubo home screen on Roku which is organized into intuitive sections. Guide A traditional channel grid showing what's currently playing. Sports Quick access to live and upcoming sporting events. Shows Cataloged on-demand series content. Movies Featured films and on-demand movie library. Recordings Access to your saved DVR content.

Benefits of using Roku

Locating content

Use the Search function (the magnifying glass icon) at the top of the screen to find particular TV shows, movies, or sports events you want to watch.

You can browse the Live TV channels by scrolling through available channel lists or filtering them by category.

You can access on-demand content through the dedicated sections or via search results, to find past sports events, TV shows, movies or general programs that have aired or been uploaded to their OD area.

Multiview on Roku

Multiview is one of Roku's exclusive features and can be used with your fubo subscription. This fairly new accessible feature allows you to watch up to four channels simultaneously, meaning more than one person in the household or on the account can watch what they want, when they want.

Press the * button while watching to activate a split-screen option, meaning it's possible to physically watch more than one channel or sporting event, for example, at the same time on the same screen. You can also pick your preferred layout to do this, either with their two-up, three-up, or four-up viewing option.

Roku's interface

Using fubo on Roku isn't simply about subtle advantages. As well as the amazing Multiview, Roku is designed with device compatibility in mind, so it's even easier to use your preferred streaming service on it.

To get the most out of using fubo on Roku, use your Roku remote's directional pad to quickly navigate between sections.

Press and hold the OK button on any content for additional options like recording, adding something to your favorites, or seeing all upcoming airings of a particular program or series.

The integration of Roku to watch live television genuinely makes everything feel a lot smoother.

Multiple functionality

While using fubo on Roku has a number of unique benefits (as mentioned above), it also serves as a place where you can easily access all your other subscriptions and services at the touch of a button. Roku is one singular and convenient interface where you can access all your other plans elsewhere if you have any, such as Apple TV+ or Paramount+.

Troubleshooting guide

Fubo-Roku connection issues

If you are experiencing problems with fubo on your Roku device, it could be for a number of reasons. Here are solutions to the most common issues you may face below, when navigating around your fubo subscription.

App freezing or crashing

If it simply refuses to work, press the Home button five times to force-close the app.

Then restart your Roku device (Settings > System > System restart).

Then Uninstall and reinstall the fubo app and your problem should be sorted.

Streaming quality problems

No one enjoys poor picture quality when watching something on a streaming platform. In fact, it's quite possibly one of the most annoying things to happen. If you notice the image quality starting to go fuzzy, firstly check your internet connection speed (a minimum 10 Mbps recommended, but generally the higher the better, especially if there are a few people streaming off of the same connection).

As mentioned above, it could be there are simply too many other devices connected and streaming simultaneously off of your broadband.

In which case, check who else is using it and reduce other devices using the network to see if that makes a difference. Alternatively, resetting your router may do the job.

People often don't realize you need to have your router in range (ideally quite close in proximity) for it to work properly or at all. Walls, appliances, pipes (within those walls) and other objects physically blocking a clean signal from your router to device could be an issue.

For a stronger signal, try moving your Roku device and viewing setup closer to your router or use an wired ethernet connection for a much faster and direct bandwidth.

If you have a slow internet speed or can't avoid multiple other people streaming on the same connection at once, you can lower video quality in fubo's settings.

Authentication failures

Sometimes these errors can occur. If it's the case, verify your fubo credentials are correct. It's always worth double checking in case someone else has logged in, you've recently changed your password or there's been a network update or disruption.

The process to do this is simple. Sign out and sign back into your account with the correct user and password.

Another thing to consider is to insure your subscription is still active and payment information is current.

A subscription may have ended or a payment may not have been taken, so check the fubo plan is still in use and the payment details are not expired.

Remote control not working with fubo

Again, there are some very simple steps here, and ones so basic they're easy to overlook.

First, replace your remote batteries - remember, they don't last forever!

You could also Re-pair your remote with your Roku device, in case there's been a connection interruption.

If your remote continues to play up and it appears to be broken, you can use the Roku mobile app as an alternative remote.

Before extensive troubleshooting, we recommend checking fubo's service status page HERE to see if there are known outages affecting users.

If problems persist, contact fubo support or Roku customer service for additional assistance.

Fubo subscription plans

Fubo offers three TV streaming subscription plans to meet your all your television needs, with flexible packages that require no long-term or fixed contract period. You can watch all of the below through your Roku device or directly through fubo itself.

Managing your subscription is simple - either through your Roku account settings or by logging into your Fubo account online. Roku billing consolidates your charges, while direct billing gives you more control over add-ons.

All plans include Unlimited Cloud DVR, allowing you to record and store your favorite live sports, programs and TV shows without worrying about space limitations.

Package Cost First month Channels Simultaneous streams Pro $84.99 $64.99 230+ 10 at home, Three on-the-go Elite $94.99 $74.99 300+ 10 at home, Three on-the-go Latino $14.99 $9.99 52 Two

Sports add-ons

Fubo offers additional live sports coverage across a number of favorties, including NFL, MLB and NBA. Below are all the sporting add-ons you can attach to your current subscription if you feel you need even more sports action every week.

Package Monthly cost MLB.TV $29.99 DAZN $29.99 Sports Plus with NFL RedZone $10.99 NBA League Pass $16.99 International Sports Plus $6.99 Adventure Plus $4.99 Sports Lite $9.99 Fubo Extra $7.99

Is using fubo on Roku worth it?

We've walked through all the essential troubleshooting steps to get fubo working smoothly on your Roku device, and the simple answer is yes it is worth it.

From simple restarts to complete reinstallation, these solutions should resolve most common issues you might encounter. Using fubo in whatever format is a hassle-free and easy to understand process, but having it available through Roku makes everything run that bit smoother and give an even better user experience.

Fubo itself is a very affordable and highly accessible streaming provider, offering streamlined packages - Pro or Elite for main TV - and is a market leader when it comes to channel choice. Combine this with using the simplified and minimalist integration onto Roku, and you've got a really slick and user-friendly way of streaming all the best TV while being completely cable-free.

What's more, the Multiview is a huge addition only available when you use fubo through Roku, allowing users to split-screen and watch up to four different things at once, which is a pretty cool feature.

Oh, and did we mention that it's completely free to access your fubo plan on Roku? Another nice benefit to make watching your streaming service that little bit better.

Further help

If you're still experiencing any problems, specifically ones we haven't addressed above, there are plenty of support options and resources available.

You can visit fubo's official help center at HERE.

Feel free to check Roku's support pages for fubo-specific guidance as well.

And you can join discussions at HERE where other users share their own problems and offer solutions.