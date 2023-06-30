Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Columbus and New York, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When the New York Red Bulls visit Lower.com Field on Saturday, the Columbus Crew will look to extend their unbeaten streak to six games.

The hosts are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference after defeating Nashville SC last time out, while the visitors are in 11th place, eight points behind.

It would be safe to say that Columbus had a mediocre start to the 2023 Major League Soccer season, with five wins, three draws, and six losses in their first 14 games.

Since then, the Ohio club has won four games and drawn one, defeating the Colorado Rapids, Charlotte FC, and Chicago Fire before defeating Nashville SC 2-0 last time out.

In addition to gaining 13 points from a possible 15, Columbus has scored 12 goals in their last five games, putting three past Colorado before hammering Charlotte 4-2.

The Crew are now the league's top scorers, with 38 goals in 19 games, thanks largely to their high-scoring triumphs.

Prior to last weekend's 4-0 victory, the Red Bulls had only scored 13 goals in 18 games, highlighting their offensive woes.

At the other end of the pitch, Troy Lesesne's team boasts the second-best defensive record in the Eastern Conference, having conceded just 18 goals to stay on pace with the playoff contenders.

When the Red Bulls only won one of their first 11 MLS games, with six draws and four losses, Lesesne's team appeared set to lose out on a playoff spot.

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Date: Jul 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

Columbus Crew and New York Red Bulls face off on Jul 1 at Lower.com Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Columbus team news

The injury concerns revolve around Kevin Molino, Luis Diaz, and Josh Williams, who will miss the clash. Jacen Russell-Rowe of Canada and Aidan Morris of the USA are away on international service at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Room; Zawadzki, Moreira, Amundsen; Farsi, Zawadzki, Nagbe, Yeboah; Matan, Ramirez; Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers Schulte, Room Defenders Moreira, Quinton, Farsi, Yeboah, Hughes, Zawadzki Midfielders Nagbe, Morris, J. Morris, Medranda, Parente Forwards Matan, Hernandez, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe, Ramirez

New York team news

Yet again, Steven Sserwadda is unlikely to feature because of a knee strain, while Matt Nocita and Serge Ngoma are recovering from sore hamstrings.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Carlos; Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Harper; Stroud, Amaya; Luquinhas, Yearwood, Barlow; Vanzeir.

Position Players Goalkeepers Miguel, Carlos Defenders Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam Midfielders Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud Forwards Manoel, Burke, Harper, Vanzeir

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between these two sides have ended with two wins each for New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew, while the other match ended in a draw.

