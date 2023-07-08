Columbus Crew vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Columbus and NYCFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York City FC has never defeated the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field but this Saturday they have a chance to change fortune after claiming their first road victory of the MLS season last weekend.

Columbus, who has gone unbeaten in their past seven domestic games, drew 2-2 with Inter Miami on Tuesday while the Pigeons hosted Charlotte FC to a 1-1 draw the following day.

The Crew, who haven't lost since late May and are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with 37 points, have been among the league's hottest clubs.

While picking up points on the road is always beneficial, Wilfried Nancy is aware that his team missed a chance to pick up more at Fort Lauderdale this past week when they allowed an equalising goal in the final seconds.

One more win would bring their total at home from 2021 to eight, which is already one higher than the team's total from the whole of the 2022 season.

The Pigeons were forced to play catch-up versus Charlotte on Wednesday, trailing after 17 minutes but scoring late to salvage a point. This came just a few days after they claimed their first MLS victory since April.

While this squad has also lost seven points this year after taking a 1-0 lead, all of their victories in 2023 have come after NYCFC scored the first goal.

It is the fewest goals this team has ever scored after 22 games in a regular season, and New York City has scored the third-fewest number of goals in the Eastern Conference this season (23).

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: Jul 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

Columbus Crew and New York City FC face off on Jul 8 at Lower.com Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Columbus Crew vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Columbus team news

The injury concerns revolve around Kevin Molino, Luis Diaz, and Josh Williams, who will miss the clash. Lucas Zelarayan has scored 8 goals for the Crew and is their top scorer.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Room; Zawadzki, Moreira, Amundsen; Farsi, Zawadzki, Nagbe, Yeboah; Matan, Ramirez; Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers Schulte, Room Defenders Moreira, Quinton, Farsi, Yeboah, Hughes, Zawadzki Midfielders Nagbe, Morris, J. Morris, Medranda, Parente Forwards Matan, Hernandez, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe, Ramirez

NYCFC team news

New York City has Matias Pellegrini and Tony Alfaro unavailable due to injuries. The club's top scorer is Gabriel Pereira with six strikes to his name.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Haak, Alfaro, Turnbull; Ilenic, Morales, Parks, Cufre; Rodriguez; Magno, Segal.

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between these two sides have ended with two wins each for New York City FC and Columbus Crew, while the other match ended in a draw.

