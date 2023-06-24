Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Columbus and Nashville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, Nashville SC will travel to Ohio to face Columbus Crew in an MLS Eastern Conference matchup at Lower.com Field.

The hosts are attempting to extend their unbeaten streak to five games, while the visitors are looking to avenge their previous defeat.

Columbus Crew was forced to accept a 1-1 draw away to New York City FC last Saturday after winning three straight MLS games.

A little more than halfway through the season, Wilfried Nancy's squad sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, three points ahead of eighth-placed Montreal CF, who are just outside the spots needed to qualify for the Final Series.

Only Atlanta United (37) has scored more goals in either Conference division this season than Columbus Crew, who have scored in 17 of their 18 games and totaled 36 goals this season.

Nashville's 10-game MLS winning streak, which included seven victories and three draws, has come to an end thanks to a tight 1-0 loss to Montreal on Wednesday.

Nashville remains second in the Eastern Conference but sits eight points behind Cincinnati who have a game in hand; third-placed New England Revolution, meanwhile, can leapfrog Smith's men into second if they win their game in hand.

With 35 points from 19 games, Nashville has surpassed its previous mark of 31 points set at the same stage in the 2021 season and is still having its best-ever MLS season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Date: Jun 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

Columbus Crew and Nashville SC face off on Jun 24 at Lower.com Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Columbus team news

The injury concerns revolve around Kevin Molino, Luis Diaz and Josh Williams, who will miss the clash. Jacen Russell-Rowe of Canada and Aidan Morris of the USA are away on international service at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Goalkeeper Eloy Room has returned from his injury and will be available to start.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Room; Zawadzki, Moreira, Amundsen; Farsi, Zawadzki, Nagbe, Yeboah; Matan, Ramirez; Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers Schulte, Room Defenders Moreira, Quinton, Farsi, Yeboah, Hughes, Zawadzki Midfielders Nagbe, Morris, J. Morris, Medranda, Parente Forwards Matan, Hernandez, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe, Ramirez

Nashville team news

Nashville SC will again be without Nick DePuy, who has been struggling with injury from the start of the season.

They will also miss players due to international commitment as later this week, Walker Zimmerman will compete with the USA, the defending Gold Cup champions, while Anibal Godoy will represent Panama.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, Bauer, Maher, Lovitz; McCarthy; Muyl, Gregus, Davis; Mukhtar, Shaffelburg

Position Players Goalkeepers Willis, Pannico Defenders Maher, Lovitz, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Moore Midfielders Gregus, Shaffelburg, Picault, McCarty, Muyl, Perry, Washington, Haakenson, Leal Forwards Mukhtar, Zubak, Banbury

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between these two sides have ended with three wins for Nashville and one for Columbus.

