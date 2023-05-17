Columbus Crew vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Columbus and Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In the latest round of MLS action, the Columbus Crew will face the Los Angeles Galaxy at Lower.com Field on Wednesday evening.

The hosts are eighth in the Eastern Conference with 15 points from 11 games, while the visitors are 13th in the Western Conference.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

The Columbus Crew had a good, if not outstanding, start to the MLS season, sitting just outside the playoff spots, but they have struggled significantly in recent weeks.

The Crew have now gone four MLS games without a win, losing two and drawing two, but they have shined in the US Open Cup, advancing to the round of 16 after a recent 5-1 triumph over Loudoun United.

Wilfried Nancy's club has been quite impressive on the front foot up to this time, as evidenced by the victory over Loudoun, scoring 21 goals in the MLS this season, the joint-highest total of any team.

Indeed, the LA Galaxy have struggled in their excursions to Ohio, and their overall away record has been particularly dismal this season, with just two points in five away games and only one goal registered.

The Galaxy have won only two of their 11 MLS games this season, leaving them three points out of the playoffs, albeit it is still early in the season and they have plenty of opportunity to improve.

Greg Venney's team has shown indications of improvement in recent weeks, winning their previous two games in a row across all competitions, most recently defeating the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 in the MLS, thanks to goals from Martin Caceres and Dejan Joveljic.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Columbus Crew vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: May 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

Columbus Crew and LA Galaxy face off on May 17 at the Lower.com Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT)

How to watch Columbus vs Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Columbus team news

The injury concerns revolve around Kevin Molino, Eloy Room, Luis Diaz and Josh Williams who will miss the clash.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Vallecilla, Degenek, Moreira; Sands, Zawadzki, Morris, Farsi; Zelarayan, Matan; Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers Schulte, Bush Defenders Moreira, Quinton, Farsi, Yeboah, Hughes, Zawadzki Midfielders Nagbe, Morris, J. Morris, Medranda, Parente Forwards Matan, Hernandez, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe

Galaxy team news

The only injury concern in the LA Galaxy side is Jonathan dos Santos who has a calf injury. The Mexican remains doubtful for the trip to Columbus.

Galaxy possible XI: Klinsmann; Calegari, Coulibaly, Caceres; Aude; Rosell, Delgado, Brugmanl, Puig; Jovelic, Chicharito

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Hernandez, Jovelic, Judd

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five games, both teams have shared two wins each both doing so at home. The clashes have generally been high-scoring affairs with 15 goals scored in total over the five games.

Useful links