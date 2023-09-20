Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Columbus and Chicago, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Wednesday, the Columbus Crew and the Chicago Fire will compete for three points in an MLS Eastern Conference match.

The home team is coming off a 4-3 loss at the hands of Orlando City over the weekend. Ramiro Enrique scored a brace, including the game-winning goal in the seventh minute of injury time, to help his team come back from a 3-1 deficit. The Crew are sixth in the standings with 45 points after 28 games.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Fire and CF Montreal could not be separated in a goalless tie in the weekend fixture. The stalemate dropped them to tenth place in the rankings, with 33 points from 28 games.

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire kick-off time

Date: Sep 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire face off on September 20 at Lower.com Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Columbus team news

Left-back William Sands is yet to recover from a knee problem he picked up against Charlotte back in April. With six goals and as many assists to his name, Cucho Hernandez remains among the side's most promising options to lead the line of attack.

Columbus possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Gressel, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Rossi; Ramirez, Cucho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Room, Bush, Scott, Schulte Defenders: Degenek, Vallecilla, Cheberko, Camacho, Quinton, Williams, Amundsen, Medranda, Moreira, Farsi Midfielders: Nagbe, Morris, Parente, Roberts, Zawadzki, Habroune, Gressel, Diaz, Zelarayan, Matan, Yeboah Forwards: Cucho, Russel-Rowe, Ramirez, Arfsten, Molino, Rossi

Chicago Fire team news

Chicago Fire winger Chris Mueller has not featured since late May due to a long-term hip issue and he is still some way from returning to training. Forward Victor Bezerra is also out for the visitors with a leg injury, and he will be joined in the treatment room by Javier Casas.

Chicago Fire predicted XI: Brady; Dean, Teran, Czichos, Aceves; F. Navarro, Haile-Selassie; Herbers, Gutierrez, Torres; Koutsias

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gal, Brady Defenders: Souquet, M. Navarro, Ornsberg, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds Midfielders: Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Oregel, A. Rodriguez, Torres, Shaqiri, F. Navarro Forwards: Kamara, M. Rodriguez, Koutsias

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire have ended with three wins for the Crew and one win for Chicago.

