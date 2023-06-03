Columbus Crew vs Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Columbus and Charlotte, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With only goal difference separating them in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference, Saturday's encounter between Columbus Crew and Charlotte FC will provide plenty of motivation for both clubs.

Columbus Crew were able to collect three points in midweek, while the visitors were defeated, meaning the teams come into this game in different form.

Columbus Crew played a tense five-goal thriller against the Colorado Rapids in midweek, eventually winning 3-2. Goals from Lucas Zelarayan, Cucho Hernandez, and Sean Zawadzki completed the victory, allowing the team to maintain its lead in the MLS on goal difference.

Wilfried Nancy's men have prospered on the offensive side of the game, with only one other team in the Eastern Conference scoring more than them this season.

The midweek result, though, ended a three-match losing streak in all competitions, which they will now hope to put behind them.

Charlotte FC was defeated by Philadelphia Union in a close game decided by an own goal by Kristijan Kahlina, which he will hope to swiftly put behind him coming into this game.

It was their fourth defeat on the road this season, with away performances proving to be an Achilles heel for the team in the early stages of the season.

One major reason for this has been Charlotte FC's failure to reach the back of the net, with the club scoring the fewest goals in the top half of the Eastern Conference.

It is evident that they have only scored once in their last three matches, but the Crown will be buoyed by the fact that they have previously defeated Columbus Crew this season.

Columbus Crew vs Charlotte kick-off time

Date: Jun 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

Columbus Crew and Charlotte face off on Jun 3 at Lower.com Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Charlotte online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Columbus team news

The injury concerns revolve around Kevin Molino, Eloy Room, Luis Diaz and Josh Williams, who will miss the clash.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Vallecilla, Degenek, Moreira; Sands, Zawadzki, Morris, Farsi; Zelarayan, Matan; Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers Schulte, Bush Defenders Moreira, Quinton, Farsi, Yeboah, Hughes, Zawadzki Midfielders Nagbe, Morris, J. Morris, Medranda, Parente Forwards Matan, Hernandez, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe, Ramirez

Charlotte team news

Due to injuries, George Marks, Kerwin Vargas and Guzman Corujo are all out for the foreseeable future.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Malanda, Sobocinski, Byrne; Westwood, Bronico, Cambridge; Swiderski, Copetti, Meram

Position Players Goalkeepers Sisiniega, Kahlina Defenders Sobocinski, Afful, Mora, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne Midfielders Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards Swiderski, Copetti, Gaines

Head-to-Head Record

Columbus Crew and Charlotte have only faced each thrice before including two draws last season and the Crown's 1-0 win over the Crew earlier this season.

