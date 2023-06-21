How to watch the MLS match between Colorado and Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Colorado Rapids will host the Vancouver Whitecaps at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday in a matchup between the only home team without a victory in the 2023 MLS season and one of the three sides without a victory on the road.

The Burgundy Boys have lost eight straight games in all competitions, most recently falling 2-0 to Orlando City. Vancouver, on the other hand, has rebounded to take a point in back-to-back league games after drawing FC Cincinnati 1-1 in their previous meeting.

Things have gotten worse for Robin Fraser and the Rapids, with more than half of the season now completed. After finishing the regular season of 2021 with the best record in the Western Conference, the Rapids are currently dead last in the West with 13 points.

It will have been 11 days since this team last participated in a competitive match when they take the pitch later this week, so you would think they had a lot to catch up on.

A team that hasn't shown much creativity during play and almost exclusively relies on set pieces to score, scoring only 14 goals this season is hardly promising.

Since a scoreless draw on April 1 against Los Angeles FC, Colorado has gone three games without scoring at home in all competitions. They have also given up a goal in each of their games played at Dick's Sporting Goods Park since then.

Vanni Sartini and the Whitecaps have a lot to be optimistic about right now as they have gone unbeaten in four straight games across all competitions.

On the first Saturday of this month, his team squared up against the Supporters' Shield leaders and earned a well-deserved one-point victory; in contrast, they have accumulated eight points against Western Conference opponents now in the post-season hunt.

The Caps have won four games this season when they give up the first goal, including their last two domestic home games when they scored late from the penalty spot twice.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Date: Jun 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps face off on Jun 21 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 9:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Colorado team news

Abraham Rodriguez, Jack Price, Jackson Travis and Aboubacar Keita will miss the game with long-term injuries. Kevin Cabral and Michael Barrios have been the club's top scorers in MLS.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Yarbrough; Abubakar, Maxso, Wilson; Nicholson, Ronan, Leyva, Markanich; Rubio; Cabral, Lewis

Position Players Goalkeepers Yarbrough, Ilic, Rodriguez Defenders Rosenberry, Wilson, Maxso, Gersbach, Anderson, Keita, Markanich,Edwards, Abubakar Midfielders Alves, Price, Ronan, Acosta, Bassett, Galvan, Priso-Mbongue Forwards Lewis, Rubio, Barrios, Harris, Larraz, Nicholson, Toure, Yapi, Cabral.

Whitecaps team news

Vancouver Whitecaps have only Ranko Veselinovic unavailable. The Caps will yet again be looking to Simon Becher for goals, as he has been their main contributor so far.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Brown, Blackmon, Laborda, Martins; Gressel, Berhalter, Cubas; Vite, Caicedo; White

Position Players Goalkeepers Takaoka, Hasal Defenders Veselinovic, Laborda, Brown, Martins, Blackmon, Yao, Ahmed, Aaron Midfielders Cubas, Schopf, Vite, Gressel, Gutierrez, Teibert, Raposo, Berhalter, Aguilar Forwards Gauld, Cordova, Dajome, Becher

Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Colorado Rapids have recorded two victories to the Vancouver Whitecaps' one. They played out a goalless draw earlier in the season at BC Place.

