Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Colorado and Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colorado Rapids will seek to end their six-game losing streak when they face San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Luchi Gonzalez's team has lost their last 11 games at Dick's Sporting Goods Park and will attempt to break that streak this weekend.

Colorado Rapids were defeated 3-2 by Columbus Crew in midweek at Lower.com Field.

Robin Fraser's side have now lost six consecutive matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 setback to Real Salt Lake in their Round of 16 meeting on May 25.

The Rapids' most recent MLS victory was on May 7, when they defeated LA Galaxy 3-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park, with two goals from Lalas Abubakar, Kevin Cabral, and Jonathan Lewis.

Colorado Rapids are now rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference standings, only one point ahead of 13th-placed LA Galaxy on goal difference.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other side, won their last match, a 1-0 victory over Western Conference leaders Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field.

Despite having more than 60% of the ball, Sounders were made to rue their wasteful attack as Jeremy Ebobisse scored in the second half to give the visitors all three points.

Prior to that, Gonzalez's side had gone three games without a win, earning one point out of a possible nine, and had failed to maintain a clean sheet in seven straight games.

San Jose has 22 points from 15 games and currently sits fifth in the Western Conference rankings, but might catch second-placed St Louis City if they can procure a win.

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Date: Jun 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes face off on Jun 3 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 9:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Colorado team news

Abraham Rodriguez, Jack Price, Jackson Travis and Aboubacar Keita will miss the game with long-term injuries. Kevin Cabral and Michael Barrios have been the club's top scorers in MLS.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Yarbrough; Abubakar, Maxso, Wilson; Nicholson, Ronan, Leyva, Markanich; Rubio; Cabral, Lewis

Position Players Goalkeepers Yarbrough, Ilic, Rodriguez Defenders Rosenberry, Wilson, Maxso, Gersbach, Anderson, Keita, Markanich,Edwards, Abubakar Midfielders Alves, Price, Ronan, Acosta, Bassett, Galvan, Priso-Mbongue Forwards Lewis, Rubio, Barrios, Harris, Larraz, Nicholson, Toure, Yapi, Cabral.

Earthquakes team news

Long-term absentees Judson, Nathan Cardoso and Niko Tsakiris are the only players who will be absent from the game.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Marcinkowski; Akapo, Mensah, Rodrigues, Marie; Yueill, Gruezo, Monteiro; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Cowell.

Position Players Goalkeepers Marcinkowski, Ochoa Defenders Mensah, Marie, Cardoso, Beason, Trauco, Thompson, Aegren, Munie, Akapo Midfielders Gruezo, Espinoza, Judson, Richmond, Monteiro, Yueill, Tsakiris Forwards Bouda, Ebobisse, Kikanovic, Skahan

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes have ended with two wins each for the two clubs.

