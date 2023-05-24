Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch US Open Cup

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Colorado and Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colorado Rapids will start their 2023 US Open Cup campaign on Wednesday, May 24, when they host Real Salt Lake in the tournament's Round of 16 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

Colorado will meet Salt Lake after the two clubs met last Saturday in MLS Rivalry Week, with the Rapids losing 3-2 in the first leg of the 2023 Rocky Mountain Cup.

Both of the Rapids' goals came from centre-backs, with Danny Wilson and Lalas Abubakar scoring via headers. Wilson scored his first goal of the season from a Connor Ronan free kick, then later in the game, added an assist to make it the first game of his career with a goal and an assist.

Abubakar attempted to launch a comeback with his second goal of the season, his third consecutive goal against RSL after scoring both equalisers in the Rapids' two draws with the Utah club last season.

The Burgundy Boys advanced to the Round of 16 with a 4-2 away win against USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC in the Round of 32, the club's first Round of 16 berth since 2017.

Real Salt Lake advanced to the Open Cup Round of 16 after defeating the Portland Timbers 4-3 in the Round of 32, their first appearance in the Round of 16 since 2016.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Colorado vs Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: May 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Venue: DSG Park

Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake face off on May 24 at DSG Park. Kickoff is set for 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Colorado vs Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

CBS Golazo Network Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through the CBS Golazo Network.

Team news & squads

Colorado team news

Abraham Rodriguez, Jack Price, Jackson Travis and Aboubacar Keita will miss the game with long-term injuries. Kevin Cabral and Michael Barrios have been the club's top scorers in MLS.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Yarbrough; Abubakar, Maxso, Wilson; Nicholson, Ronan, Leyva, Markanich; Rubio; Cabral, Lewis

Position Players Goalkeepers Yarbrough, Ilic, Rodriguez Defenders Rosenberry, Wilson, Maxso, Gersbach, Anderson, Keita, Markanich,Edwards, Abubakar Midfielders Alves, Price, Ronan, Acosta, Bassett, Galvan, Priso-Mbongue Forwards Lewis, Rubio, Barrios, Harris, Larraz, Nicholson, Toure, Yapi, Cabral.

Salt Lake team news

Axel Kei and Zack Farnsworth are out through injury. Jefferson Savarino has been the club's top scorer so far with three goals to his name.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Pierre, Glad, Holt, Oviedo; C. Gomez, Loffelsend, Ruiz, Savarino; Kreilach, Rubin

Position Players Goalkeepers MacMath, Gomez Defenders Oviedo, Vera, Brody, Holt, Rivera, Glad, Silva, Pierre Midfielders Meram, Savarino, Ojeda, A. Gomez, Ruiz, Luna, Chang, Caldwell, Nyeman Forwards Kreilach, Rubin, Julio, Musovski, Paul

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five, Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake have both won once and drawn thrice. The last game was won 3-2 by Real Salt Lake.

Useful links