Colorado Rapids vs Philadelphia Union: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Colorado Rapids and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colorado Rapids will attempt to improve on their nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions when they play Philadelphia Union this weekend.

The visitors were eliminated from the US Open Cup in midweek via a penalty shootout, which they will be eager to forget this time around.

Colorado Rapids have been on a roll in terms of not losing recently, and that continued in midweek as they defeated Sacramento Republic FC in the US Open Cup.

Four different goal scorers helped the club advance to the next round with a 4-2 triumph, marking the team's third consecutive victory.

While they come into this game having gone nine games without losing, Robin Fraser's club has struggled to win the majority of them. Colorado Rapids have drawn six of their first 11 matches in Major League Soccer, placing them tenth in the Western Conference.

Fraser's men are yet to win a single league match at home, which is something they will be looking to change immediately to begin climbing up the division.

The visitors will be hoping for a win, having been eliminated from the US Open Cup in midweek through a penalty shootout against Minnesota United, where they drew 3-3 after extra time.

However, in their most recent league meeting, Jim Curtin's men came away with three points thanks to a Daniel Gazdag penalty.

The Philadelphia Union are now seventh in the Eastern Conference, but a win may propel them to fifth, depending on other results.

The visitors, on the other hand, have suffered mightily on the road this season, winning just one away game in the league.

Colorado Rapids vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Colorado Rapids and Philadelphia Union face off on May 13 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 9:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Colorado vs Philadelphia online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Colorado team news

Moise Bombito and Jackson Travis will miss the game with long-term injuries. Kevin Cabral and Michael Barrios have been the club's top scorers in MLS.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Yarbrough; Wilson, Maxso, Abubakar; Beitashour, Ronan, Max, Rosenberry; Nicholson, Rubio; Barrios

Position Players Goalkeepers Yarbrough, Ilic, Rodriguez Defenders Rosenberry, Wilson, Maxso, Gersbach, Anderson, Keita, Markanich,Edwards, Abubakar Midfielders Alves, Price, Ronan, Acosta, Bassett, Galvan, Priso-Mbongue Forwards Lewis, Rubio, Barrios, Harris, Larraz, Nicholson, Toure, Yapi, Cabral.

Philadelphia team news

Philadelphia Union will miss out on the services of Quinn Sullivan, who has missed the last month for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya, Flach, McGlynn, Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers Blake, Bendik Defenders Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

Through the last five clashes between Colorado Rapids and Philadelphia Union, Union have had their own way, having won four games with 13 goals in those games. However, the last matchup between the two sides in Major League Soccer saw the Rapids upset Philadelphia 3-0.

