Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Colorado and Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When the Colorado Rapids play the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday, the bottom two teams in the MLS' Western Conference square off.

The visitors lead Colorado by one point despite having played one fewer match, and time is running out for both teams to make up ground on the play-off spots.

Colorado appears extremely certain to miss the playoffs for the sixth time in nine seasons after failing to qualify for the playoffs for the sixth time in nine seasons last time out. They have collected only 13 points from 16 games and sit at the bottom of the Western Conference.

In their most recent league game, the Rapids suffered their seventh defeat in eight matches away to Orlando City, with a lack of discipline appearing to be a problem at the club given that Braian Galvan and Lalas Abubakar both saw red.

Colorado has now failed to score in four of their previous five matches, and with a record of one point from eight matches, reaching the playoffs appears to be an utter longshot at this point.

Similarly, the LA Galaxy, who have failed to qualify for the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, are suffering an increasingly familiar experience in recent seasons.

Greg Vanney's team has battled to find their feet this season, with their inability to hang on to a 2-1 lead against Sporting Kansas City in midweek encapsulating their season, as Alan Pulido salvaged a point for the visitors with a penalty in injury time.

Those two wasted points could be incredibly costly for the Galaxy, who would have slipped six points behind Austin FC and Vancouver Whitecaps - who currently hold the two last series play-off slots - if they had survived their opponents' attack.

Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: Jun 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy face off on Jun 24 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 9:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Colorado team news

Abraham Rodriguez, Jack Price, Jackson Travis and Aboubacar Keita will miss the game with long-term injuries. Kevin Cabral and Michael Barrios have been the club's top scorers in MLS.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Yarbrough; Abubakar, Maxso, Wilson; Nicholson, Ronan, Leyva, Markanich; Rubio; Cabral, Lewis.

Position Players Goalkeepers Yarbrough, Ilic, Rodriguez Defenders Rosenberry, Wilson, Maxso, Gersbach, Anderson, Keita, Markanich,Edwards, Abubakar Midfielders Alves, Price, Ronan, Acosta, Bassett, Galvan, Priso-Mbongue Forwards Lewis, Rubio, Barrios, Harris, Larraz, Nicholson, Toure, Yapi, Cabral.

LA Galaxy team news

The only injury concern in the LA Galaxy squad is Jonathan dos Santos, who has a calf injury. The Mexican remains doubtful for the trip to Charlotte. Starman Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is likely to miss the rest of the season after having torn his ACL during LA Galaxy's US Open Cup defeat to Real Salt Lake.

Galaxy possible XI: Klinsmann; Calegari, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude; Alvarez, Aguirre, Rosell, Edwards; Hernandez, Jovelic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Jovelic, Judd

Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Colorado Rapids have recorded three victories to the LA Galaxy's one. They played out a 3-1 win for Colorado earlier in the season in LA.

