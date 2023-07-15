Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Colorado and Houston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When the Colorado Rapids welcome the Houston Dynamo to DSG Park on Sunday, they will be attempting to extend their winning streak to three games.

The visitors, meanwhile, are attempting to end a four-game losing streak after losing to Minnesota United in the middle of the week for the 10th time this season.

Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers completed a scoreless draw on Wednesday night at DSG Park after the second half of their match on July 4 was postponed due to weather.

With 18 points after 22 games, the outcome leaves Robin Fraser's team dead last in the Western Conference, but the Rapids have only suffered one loss in their past four games, suggesting they may have turned the corner.

Colorado is 11 points behind Dallas in seventh place, making a playoff spot unattainable, but a decent season's end might be just what the doctor ordered for the league's worst team.

Houston's goals for the current season are crystal clear: capture a top-seven place in the Western Conference and be involved at the end of the regular season. Houston has failed to make the playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.

Only one of the Dynamo's eight wins came away from home as they presently hold ninth place in the Western Conference with 28 points from 22 games.

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo kick-off time

Date: Jul 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Colorado team news

Abraham Rodriguez, Jack Price, Jackson Travis and Aboubacar Keita will miss the game with long-term injuries. Andrew Gutman has been Colorado's top scorer with three goals to his name.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Yarbrough; Abubakar, Maxso, Wilson; Nicholson, Ronan, Leyva, Markanich; Rubio; Cabral, Lewis.

Position Players Goalkeepers Yarbrough, Ilic, Rodriguez Defenders Rosenberry, Wilson, Maxso, Gersbach, Anderson, Keita, Markanich,Edwards, Abubakar Midfielders Alves, Price, Ronan, Acosta, Bassett, Galvan, Priso-Mbongue Forwards Lewis, Rubio, Barrios, Harris, Larraz, Nicholson, Toure, Yapi, Cabral.

Houston team news

Houston Dynamo will miss Brad Smith and Ifunanyachi Achara through injury. Left-back Tate Schmitt has been confirmed to miss the rest of the season after his ACL surgery. Their top scorer so far has been Amine Bassi who has accumulated eight goals, however, he hasn't scored in four games.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Sviatchenko, Micael, Smith; Artur, Herrera, Ulfarsson, Bassi, Quinones; Baird.

Position Players Goalkeepers Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Murana Midfielders Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste Forwards Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila

Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Colorado Rapids have recorded two victories while Houston hasn't won against the Rapids since 2019.

Useful links