Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Colorado and Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cellar-dwelling Colorado Rapids will welcome Dallas to DSG Park on Saturday in an effort to move up the MLS standings.

Since the beginning of May, Colorado has gone winless in the competition, and Dallas has lost three of their last four league games.

Colorado Rapids have suffered seven losses in nine league games since their 3-1 triumph against LA Galaxy on May 7, with two scoreless contests accounting for the sole points earned.

Those victories took place at DSG Park, providing the home team encouragement going into the match on Sunday.

Dallas, on the other hand, is sixth in the Western Conference, but after losing three of their previous four games, they have dropped down the standings.

The fact that Nico Estevez's team has lost three straight away games and has only managed one goal in 270 minutes of play on the road gives the struggling Rapids hope of pulling off an upset.

Dallas might drop out of the top seven if they lose on Sunday, but that would take victories for all three teams below them and an unexpected loss for Estevez's team.

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Date: Jul 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas face off on Jul 8 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 9:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Colorado team news

Abraham Rodriguez, Jack Price, Jackson Travis and Aboubacar Keita will miss the game with long-term injuries. Lalas Abubakar, Cole Bassett, Kevin Cabral and Michael Barrios have been the club's top scorers in MLS with two goals each as the team has struggled to score freely.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Yarbrough; Abubakar, Maxso, Wilson; Nicholson, Ronan, Leyva, Markanich; Rubio; Cabral, Lewis.

Position Players Goalkeepers Yarbrough, Ilic, Rodriguez Defenders Rosenberry, Wilson, Maxso, Gersbach, Anderson, Keita, Markanich,Edwards, Abubakar Midfielders Alves, Price, Ronan, Acosta, Bassett, Galvan, Priso-Mbongue Forwards Lewis, Rubio, Barrios, Harris, Larraz, Nicholson, Toure, Yapi, Cabral.

Dallas team news

FC Dallas has a long list of injuries with Paul Arriola, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Sebastian Lletget, Ema Twumasi, Paxton Pomykal, and Tarik Scott unavailable due to various knocks. Jesus Ferreira has been their top scorer so far, with 10 strikes to his name.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Jesus, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Velasco, Quignon, Cerrillo, Obrian; Jimenez, Ferreira

Position Players Goalkeepers Paes, Maurer Defenders Farfan, Geovane, Martinez, Ibegaha, Korca, Geovane, Tafari, Endeley Midfielders Pomykal, Cerrillo, Quignon, Mulato, Korca, Norris Forwards Ferreira, Velasco, Obria, Junqua, Kamungo

Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Colorado Rapids have recorded three victories to the Dallas' one.

