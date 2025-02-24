How to watch today's Colorado Buffaloes vs Kansas Jayhawks NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado vs Kansas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (18-9) are desperate to snap a four-game road skid when they take on the Colorado Buffaloes (11-16) on Monday night at 11:00 PM ET inside CU Events Center.

The Jayhawks came out of the gates strong this season, but things have been rocky since mid-January. They blazed through their first 18 games with a 14-4 record, stacking up wins over Howard, North Carolina, Michigan State, Oakland, UNC Wilmington, Duke, Furman, NC State, Brown, UCF, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and TCU. However, they hit a rough patch, going just 3-5 over their next eight outings.

During that stretch, they picked up victories over UCF, Iowa State, and Colorado, but stumbled against Houston, Baylor, Kansas State, Utah, and BYU, leaving them with a 17-9 overall record through 26 games.

Colorado, on the other hand, looked promising in late December, but since then, their season has spiraled downhill. The Buffaloes started strong at 9-2, claiming wins against Eastern Washington, Northern Colorado, Cal State Fullerton, Harvard, UConn, Pacific, Colorado State, South Dakota State, and Bellarmine.

However, they hit a wall, managing just one victory in their next 15 games, with their only win coming against UCF on February 15. In that nightmarish stretch, they suffered losses to Iowa State, Arizona State, UCF, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, BYU, Arizona, Arizona State, TCU, Utah, Houston, Kansas, and Iowa State, putting them at 10-16 overall through 26 games.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Kansas Jayhawks: Date and tip-off time

The Colorado Buffaloes vs the Kansas Jayhawks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT at CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado.

Date Monday, February 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT Venue CU Events Center Location Boulder, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs Kansas Jayhawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Colorado Buffaloes vs. the Kansas Jayhawks on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Colorado Buffaloes vs Kansas Jayhawks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Colorado Buffaloes team news & key performers

Meanwhile, Colorado's offense faces a tough challenge, as Kansas has been rock-solid on defense. The Jayhawks are holding opponents to just 67.4 points per game, limiting teams to 39% shooting from the floor (13th nationally) and 29.9% from deep (21st in the country).

For the Buffaloes, Julian Hammond III has been a bright spot, leading the team with 12.9 points per contest while knocking down 38.5% of his shots from three-point range. Andrej Jakimovski has also been a steady contributor, averaging 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Defensively, Colorado has been middle-of-the-road, giving up 72.0 points per game. However, recent outings suggest they might be turning a corner at the right time. If they want to pull off an upset, the Buffaloes will have to feed off their home crowd and capitalize on their improved play.

Kansas Jayhawks news & key performers

Kansas has been efficient on offense, putting up 76.1 points per game while shooting a solid 47.3% from the field (52nd in the nation) and 34.6% from three (138th nationally). Hunter Dickinson is the heartbeat of the offense, averaging 16.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while converting 52.6% of his shots. Zeke Mayo has emerged as a reliable outside shooter, contributing 14.7 points per game and coming off a lights-out performance where he buried five three-pointers in a blowout win over Oklahoma State.