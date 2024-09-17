How to watch today's Colo-Colo vs River Plate Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Colo-Colo and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colo-Colo and River Plate will lock horns in Tuesday's Copa Libertadores quarter-finals tie at Estadio Monumental in Macul.

While the Chilean outfit overcame Colobia's Junior 3-1 on aggregate in the round of 16, River defeated local rivals Telleres by the same margin to get here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colo-Colo vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Colo-Colo and River Plate will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Colo-Colo vs River Plate kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET Venue: Estadio Monumental David Arellano

The Copa Libertadores match between Colo-Colo and River Plate will be played at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Macul, Santiago, Chile.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Tuesday, September 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Colo-Colo team news

Vicente Pizarro is ruled out with a broken jaw, while Cesar Fuentes is yet to recover from a cruciate ligament tear.

Maximiliano Falcon and Lucas Cepeda were among the goals for Los Albos in the previous stage last month and will start again.

Colo-Colo possible XI: Cortes; Isla, Amor, Falcon, Wiemberg; Vidal, Pavez; Paiva, Palacios, Cepeda; Correa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cortes, Villanueva, De Paul, Carabali Defenders: Rojas, D. Gutierrez, Saldivia, B. Gutierrez, Zavala, Amor, Opazo, Riquelme, Wiemberg, Isla, Gonzalez, Falcon, Villagra Midfielders: Palacios, Pavez, Gil, Vidal, Castellani, Soto, Portilla, Pinto, Rivera, Plaza Forwards: Correa, Bolados, Oroz, Hernandez, Moya, Paiva, Cepeda

River Plate team news

As for the visitors, Rodrigo Aliendro and Pity Martinez remain sidelined with shoulder and ACL injuries, respectively.

Santiago Simon and Miguel Borja were on target last time out in the tournament and will feature in the XI here as well.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Bustos, Pezzella, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Simon, Kranevitter, Fernandez; Meza, Borja, Echeverri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Ledesma, Lavagnino, Beltran Defenders: Funes Mori, Gattoni, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Bustos, P. Diaz, Casco, Zabala, Acuna, Sant'Anna, Pezzella Midfielders: Fonseca, Kranevitter, Meza, Lanzini, Echeverri, Villagra, Fernandez, Mastantuono, Simon Forwards: Bareiro, Borja, Colidio, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Colo-Colo and River Plate across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 15, 2023 Colo-Colo 2-2 River Plate Club Friendlies November 9, 2022 Colo-Colo 3-4 River Plate Club Friendlies May 19, 2022 River Plate 4-0 Colo-Colo Copa Libertadores April 27, 2022 Colo-Colo 1-2 River Plate Copa Libertadores April 24, 2007 River Plate 1-0 Colo-Colo Copa Libertadores

