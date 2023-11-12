'Very strange' - Cole Palmer explains emotions after breaking Man City hearts with last-gasp equaliser as Chelsea star sensationally claims he doesn't even practice penalties

Cole Palmer converted another penalty to equalise for Chelsea against his former club Manchester City, which he admits felt "strange".

Palmer broke City hearts with late equaliser

Converted fourth spot-kick since joining Chelsea

Does not work hard on penalties in training

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester City player, who joined Chelsea on deadline day in the summer window, scored the equaliser from the penalty spot in the 95th minute and snatched away a point from the reigning Premier League champions. This was Palmer's fourth top-flight goal for the Blues and incidentally, all of those have been from penalties. After maintaining his 100 per cent goal scoring record from spot-kicks, the 21-year-old claimed that he does not practice penalties in training at all and opened up on his emotions after having the final say in a thrilling game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the Blues star said: "It was very strange since it’s the first time I’ve played against Manchester City. It was a long wait [to take the penalty] but I felt confident. I've had a few now. I kept focused. I won't say I work on penalties, because I don't. I just trust my ability."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On his 882nd match as a manager, City manager Pep Guardiola hit an unwanted record as for the first time in his career, his team both scored and conceded four goals in a game.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Mauricio Pochettino's side will next take on Newcastle United on November 25, while Guardiola's team will meet Liverpool on the same day in the Premier League.