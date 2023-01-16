'We're on the right track' - Club legend Ronaldinho hails Barcelona's Super Cup victory over Real Madrid

Ronaldinho has hailed Barcelona after their Spanish Super Cup win over Real Madrid, suggesting that the club is back on track to where it needs to be.

WHAT HAPPENED? Football legend Ronaldinho complemented former club Barcelona for their Super Cup success, congratulating them on the 3-1 win over Clasico rivals Real Madrid. He also noted that the club is back on track to where it needs to be under the tutelage if his former team-mate Xavi.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ronaldinho wished Barcelona well via Twitter, writing: "Congratulations Barcelona for the beautiful result!!! Congratulations to all management and also to my friend Xavi, we are on the right track."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona won their first trophy in nearly two years on Sunday, humbling Real Madrid in the Super Cup final. It was also Xavi's first trophy at the helm, and perhaps a changing of the guard as a younger, more adventurous Barca side outran a leggy Madrid.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugrana play Ceuta in the Copa Del Rey on Thursday, before taking on Getafe in La Liga on January 22.