Club America vs St Louis City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

On Thursday, July 27, Saint Louis City will host Club America at Citypark in the 2023 Leagues Cup.
Major League Soccer has been good to the hosts overall, but they lost their initial Leagues Cup match on Monday. St. Louis fell to Columbus Crew 2-1, down by two goals after the first half before an own goal cut the lead in half after the restart.
With zero points, St. Louis is at the bottom of their group. A further loss will put an end to their Leagues Cup campaign, and a draw would make it more difficult for them to advance to the knockout stages.
While America has previously had mixed success, they will hope for greater fortune in the Leagues Cup. When they last played, they defeated Puebla 3-0, recording their first league victory of the campaign.
Club America vs St Louis City kick-off time
Club America and St Louis City face off on Jul 27 at Citypark. Kickoff is set for 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).
How to watch Club America vs St Louis City online - TV channels & live streams
Team news & squads
Club America team news
Jonathan Rodriguez is yet to recover from a knee injury he suffered towards the end of last season. They are expected to lineup the same way as they did against Puebla in a 3-0 win.
Club America possible XI: Jimenez; Alvarez, Araujo, Caceres, Layun; Sanchez, Dos Santos; Suarez, Valdes, Rodriguez; Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Malagon, Jimenez, Reyes
|Defenders:
|Caceres, Araujo, Mere, Juarez, Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun
|Midfielders:
|Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Rodriguez, Lainez, Suarez
|Forwards:
|Quinones, Martin, Martinez
St. Louis team news
St. Louis City trio Joakim Nilsson, Joao Klauss and Njabulo Blom will be unavailable for selection. Nicholas Gioacchini has been their top scorer with eight goals to his name.
St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Watts, Yaro, Parker, Hiebert; Perez, Alm, Stroud, Jackson; Gioacchini, Adeniran.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Burki, Lundt
|Defenders
|Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro
|Midfielders
|Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Ostrak, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu
|Forwards
|Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson
Head-to-Head Record
These two sides have never played against each other before This will be their first ever encounter.