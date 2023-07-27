Club America vs St Louis City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Club America and St Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Thursday, July 27, Saint Louis City will host Club America at Citypark in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Watch the Leagues Cup live on Apple TV

Major League Soccer has been good to the hosts overall, but they lost their initial Leagues Cup match on Monday. St. Louis fell to Columbus Crew 2-1, down by two goals after the first half before an own goal cut the lead in half after the restart.

With zero points, St. Louis is at the bottom of their group. A further loss will put an end to their Leagues Cup campaign, and a draw would make it more difficult for them to advance to the knockout stages.

While America has previously had mixed success, they will hope for greater fortune in the Leagues Cup. When they last played, they defeated Puebla 3-0, recording their first league victory of the campaign.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Club America vs St Louis City kick-off time

Date: Jul 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Venue: Citypark

Club America and St Louis City face off on Jul 27 at Citypark. Kickoff is set for 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Club America vs St Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Club America team news

Jonathan Rodriguez is yet to recover from a knee injury he suffered towards the end of last season. They are expected to lineup the same way as they did against Puebla in a 3-0 win.

Club America possible XI: Jimenez; Alvarez, Araujo, Caceres, Layun; Sanchez, Dos Santos; Suarez, Valdes, Rodriguez; Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Reyes Defenders: Caceres, Araujo, Mere, Juarez, Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Rodriguez, Lainez, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, Martinez

St. Louis team news

St. Louis City trio Joakim Nilsson, Joao Klauss and Njabulo Blom will be unavailable for selection. Nicholas Gioacchini has been their top scorer with eight goals to his name.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Watts, Yaro, Parker, Hiebert; Perez, Alm, Stroud, Jackson; Gioacchini, Adeniran.

Position Players Goalkeepers Burki, Lundt Defenders Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro Midfielders Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Ostrak, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu Forwards Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have never played against each other before This will be their first ever encounter.

Useful links