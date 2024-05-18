Club America vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will take on Chivas in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura semi-final at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday.

These two teams played out a goalless draw in the first leg, which means the contest is well and truly open in the second leg. The winner of this tie will face Cruz Azul or Monterrey in the final.

Club America vs Chivas kick-off time

Date: May 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 10pm ET Venue: Azteca Stadium

The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Club America vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Univision and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Chivas Guadalajara team news

Head coach Fernando Gago has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the second-leg fixture. Victor Guzman is the leading scorer for the club in the league and fans will be banking on him and Chicharito to find the decisive goal in the second leg.

Possible Chivas XI: Rangel; Castillo, Chiquete, G. Sepulveda, Mozo; Gutierrez, Guzman, Beltran; Perez, Alvarado; Chicharito.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rangel, Whalley Defenders: Briseno, G. Sepulveda, Chiquete, J. Sanchez, L. Sepulveda, Castillo, Mozo Midfielders: Guzman, Gutierrez, Beltran, Gonzalez, Padilla Forwards: Marin, Alvarado, Cisneros, Cowell, Perez, Brizuela, Chicharito

Club America team news

America also have no fresh injuries to report. However, they are already without defensive duo Sebastian Caceres and Emilio Lara.

Team captain Henry Martin will be confident of adding to his goal tally after a strong performance in the league stage.

Possible Club America XI: Malagon; I. Reyes, Lichnovsky, Juarez, Calderon; Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Valdes, Dilrosun, Zendejas; Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, O. Jimenez Defenders: Fuentes, I. Reyes, Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, S. Reyes, Juarez, Lichnovsky Midfielders: Dos Santos, Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Naveda, Zendejas, Sanchez, Dilrosun, Lainez Forwards: Martin, I. Hernandez, Martinez, Quinonez

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, America has enjoyed more success over Chivas and recent results have also gone their way. While the last meeting in March 2024 was a 0-0 draw, America beat Chivas 5-3 on aggregate in the CONCACAF Champions League knockouts and enjoyed a 4-0 victory in the 2023 Apertura. You can see the last five head-to-head results below.

Date Match Competition May 15, 2024 Chivas 0-0 Club America Liga MX March 17, 2024 Chivas 0-0 Club America Liga MX March 14, 2024 Club America 2-3 Chivas CONCACAF Champions League March 7, 2024 Chivas 0-3 Club America CONCACAF Champions League October 16, 2023 Club America 2-0 Chivas Friendly September 17, 2023 Club America 4-0 Chivas Liga MX

