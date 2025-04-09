How to watch Cleveland Monsters vs Grand Rapids Griffins AHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AHL game between the Cleveland Monsters versus the Grand Rapids Griffins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Griffins hit the road for their final non-divisional clash of the regular season tonight, squaring off against Cleveland at 7 pm from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Having already punched their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs, Grand Rapids enters the stretch run with six games left and plenty still at stake. They're locked in a battle with Chicago for the third seed—and a coveted first-round bye—in the Central Division, holding a slight advantage with a game in hand. The top five teams advance to the postseason, but only the top three skip the opening round and move directly into the Central Division Semifinals.

Grand Rapids brings momentum into this one, riding a six-game point streak against Cleveland, outscoring the Monsters by a combined 12 goals (5-0-0-1) during that stretch. In their last 32 meetings overall, the Griffins have earned points in 26 outings (18-6-4-4), good for a .688 point percentage against Cleveland.

Special teams have been a mixed bag for both sides this season. Cleveland's power play ranks tied for 21st in the AHL at 17.7%, while its penalty kill sits mid-pack, tied for 17th at 82.0%. Grand Rapids isn't far off, with a 17.3% success rate on the man advantage (24th) and the same 82.0% efficiency on the kill.

Cleveland Monsters vs Grand Rapids Griffins: Date and puck-drop time

The Cleveland Monsters and the Grand Rapids Griffins will meet in an epic NHL action on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Monsters vs Grand Rapids Griffins team news

Cleveland Monsters team news

Offensively, Cleveland averages 2.89 goals per game (23rd overall), while giving up 3.02 per outing (15th in the league). Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky has been the heartbeat of their attack, sitting tied for 11th in the AHL scoring race with 57 points (25 goals, 32 assists).

Goaltender Jet Greaves has also been a standout, tied for ninth in wins (20) and ranking fifth in save percentage (.921). Fix-Wolansky has had particular success against Grand Rapids, piling up 33 points (13-20—33) in 32 career games, including 27 in his last 20 matchups.

Grand Rapids Griffins team news

The Griffins are coming off a high-octane 7-5 road win over the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, thanks to explosive three-point outings from Nate Danielson (0-3—3), Anton Johansson (0-3—3), Amadeus Lombardi (2-1—3), and Austin Watson (2-1—3). Lombardi has been red-hot with six goals in his last four games, bringing his season tally to 18, while Watson extended his goal streak to six games—the longest by a Griffin since Teemu Pulkkinen's eight-game run during the 2014-15 season.

Rookie Danielson tallied six points over the weekend sweep, while Johansson registered his first AHL points. Emmitt Finnie, appearing in just his fourth game with the team, notched his first pro goal. Between the pipes, veteran Jack Campbell marked a milestone by playing in his 450th pro game and stopping 30 shots in the victory.