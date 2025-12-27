Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The AFC North rivalry takes center stage on December 28, when the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Huntington Bank Field to face the Cleveland Browns as part of the NFL’s Week 17 slate.

Cleveland has endured a rough campaign, sitting at 3-12 and anchored near the bottom of the division. The Browns are coming off a narrow 23-20 loss at home to the Buffalo Bills and will try to regroup quickly before heading into a matchup with Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has had a far steadier season and currently tops the AFC North at 9-6. The Steelers enter this one riding the momentum of a gritty 29-24 road victory over the Detroit Lions, with another division showdown against Baltimore looming on the schedule.

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers kick-off time

NFL Huntington Bank Field

The Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, in the NFL Week 17 schedule, with kick-off slated for 4:25 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Cleveland Browns team news

Cleveland has struggled to put points on the board all season, scoring just 16.4 points per game, which places them near the bottom of the league at 31st. Defensively, the Browns have been a bit more respectable, surrendering 23.7 points per contest, ranking 20th overall. They’re generating only 266.3 yards of offense per game, with 169.4 coming through the air and 96.9 on the ground, while their defense is allowing 277.8 total yards per outing (113.7 rushing, 164.1 passing).

Under center, Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 1,103 yards, completing 55.1 percent of his passes with six touchdowns. Quinshon Judkins has been the workhorse in the backfield with 827 rushing yards, while Harold Fannin has emerged as the top target, hauling in 70 passes for 701 yards and five scores. On the defensive side, Carson Schwesinger leads the team with 147 total tackles, Myles Garrett continues to be a menace off the edge with 22 sacks, and Devin Bush Jr., Ronnie Hickman, and Schwesinger share the team lead with two interceptions each.

Browns Injury Report: Wyatt Teller – questionable , David Njoku – questionable , Denzel Ward – questionable , Sam Kamara – questionable , Michael Hall Jr. – questionable , Dylan Sampson – questionable , Quinshon Judkins – out.

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has been far more productive offensively, averaging 24.3 points per game, good for 11th in the NFL. The Steelers’ defense has been more middle of the pack, giving up 23.3 points per game, which ranks 18th. They’re putting up 301.0 total yards per contest, including 199.3 passing yards and 101.7 on the ground, but their defense has allowed 363.1 yards per game (113.9 rushing, 249.2 passing).

Aaron Rodgers has been steady at quarterback for Pittsburgh, throwing for 2,860 yards with a 66.6 percent completion rate and 23 touchdowns. Jaylen Warren leads the rushing attack with 582 yards, while D.K. Metcalf has been the go-to receiver, posting 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, Payton Wilson tops the team with 118 total tackles, and T.J. Watt continues to anchor the pass rush, leading the Steelers with seven sacks.

Steelers Injury Report: Isaac Seumalo – questionable , T.J. Watt – questionable , James Pierre – questionable , Calvin Austin III – questionable , Nick Herbig – questionable , Brandin Echols – questionable

Watch and live stream Browns vs Steelers in the USA

The Browns and the Steelers game in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Browns vs Steelers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Browns vs Steelers tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Browns vs Steelers Fantasy Football

Aaron Rodgers turned in a steady outing in Pittsburgh’s 29-24 win over Detroit, completing 27 of his 41 throws for 266 yards and a score. His highlight came just before halftime, when he uncorked a stunning touchdown pass to Kenneth Gainwell to swing momentum.

While Rodgers didn’t find the end zone again after the break, he calmly guided the offense to 19 second-half points and helped the Steelers close out a game that ended amid plenty of controversy. He’ll look to carry that form into a Week 17 matchup against the Browns.

Gainwell’s touchdown was the kind of play you rarely see, as he hauled in Rodgers’ pass, avoided being touched on the way down, popped back up, and sprinted into the end zone. On the ground, Jaylen Warren stole the show late, ripping off two 45-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter. The Steelers’ backfield remains a shared workload, though head coach Mike Tomlin noted Warren will be eased into practice early in the week. Even so, Warren profiles as a solid RB2 heading into the Browns game.

On the Cleveland side, Sanders briefly exited with a cut on his pinkie on his throwing hand but returned quickly after getting it taped up. While it wasn’t his sharpest performance, he held up reasonably well against a Buffalo defense that brought constant pressure, taking just two sacks. Sanders kept the Browns competitive for stretches, but they ultimately fell short. He’ll get another crack next week against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland’s running back situation has been turned upside down by injuries. Quinshon Judkins suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula on Sunday, while both Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford were already sidelined. That opened the door for rookie Raheim Sanders, better known as “Rocket,” to step into a larger role. After Judkins went down, Sanders logged 11 carries for 42 yards and added a short reception against the Bills. Ford is now on injured reserve, and Sampson remains questionable with a hand injury. If Sampson can’t suit up, Sanders could be in line for a heavy workload in Week 17 against the Steelers.

Browns vs Steelers Game Predictions

Pittsburgh gashed Detroit on the ground last week, piling up 230 rushing yards on the way to a big win, and there’s little reason to reinvent the wheel here. Cleveland has been a turnstile against the run lately, coughing up 163.3 yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry over the past three weeks. To make matters worse for the Browns, the loss of Quinshon Judkins to a serious injury further cripples an already struggling offense. All signs point to the Steelers leaning heavily on the run again and daring Cleveland to stop it.

Browns vs Steelers Betting Odds

Spread

Steelers -4.5 (-108)

Browns +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Steelers: -225

Browns: +185

Total

34.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Form

CLE - Form All Cleveland Browns 20 - 23 Buffalo Bills L

Chicago Bears 31 - 3 Cleveland Browns L

Cleveland Browns 29 - 31 Tennessee Titans L

Cleveland Browns 8 - 26 San Francisco 49ers L

Las Vegas Raiders 10 - 24 Cleveland Browns W PIT - Form All Detroit Lions 24 - 29 Pittsburgh Steelers W

Pittsburgh Steelers 28 - 15 Miami Dolphins W

Baltimore Ravens 22 - 27 Pittsburgh Steelers W

Pittsburgh Steelers 7 - 26 Buffalo Bills L

Chicago Bears 31 - 28 Pittsburgh Steelers L

Head-to-Head Record

CLE Last 5 matches PIT 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Pittsburgh Steelers 23 - 9 Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers 27 - 14 Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns 24 - 19 Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns 13 - 10 Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers 26 - 22 Cleveland Browns

