How to watch today's Clemson Tigers vs Virginia Cavaliers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 13 Clemson Tigers (23-5) will aim to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to face the Virginia Cavaliers (14-14) on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers have endured an up-and-down season, sitting at 12th place in the ACC standings. They recently secured an 83-75 road win over Wake Forest, but consistency has been an issue, largely due to defensive struggles. Their last notable win came on February 15, when they edged past Virginia Tech on the road.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have been red-hot, boasting a 23-5 record and currently holding the third spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They are riding a five-game winning streak, having taken down Notre Dame 83-68 in their most recent outing. Clemson has also notched impressive victories over North Carolina and Florida State earlier this month, along with a big road win over SMU last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Clemson Tigers vs. the Virginia Cavaliers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Clemson Tigers vs Virginia Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Clemson Tigers vs Virginia Cavaliers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Date Saturday, March 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue John Paul Jones Arena Location Charlottesville, Virginia

How to watch Clemson Tigers vs Virginia Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Clemson Tigers vs. the Virginia Cavaliers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Clemson Tigers vs Virginia Cavaliers play-by-play commentary on radio

Clemson Tigers team news & key performers

Chase Hunter has been a scoring machine, surpassing 20 points in eight games this season. The senior guard managed eight points in Wednesday’s win and is averaging 16.7 PPG on the year. Ian Schieffelin has been highly efficient, shooting at least 50% from the field in four of his last five outings. The senior forward dropped 24 points on Wednesday and is also a defensive standout, averaging 12.9 PPG.

The Tigers boast a well-balanced offense, with four players averaging double figures. Viktor Lakhin has been consistent, putting up 16 or more points in four of his past five appearances. The senior center contributes 11.5 PPG and 6 RPG. Jaeden Zackery chipped in 11 points against Notre Dame and is averaging 10.9 PPG on 45% shooting.

Virginia Cavaliers news & key performers

For Virginia, Isaac McKneely has been a key offensive piece, hitting the 20-point mark in three of his last five contests. The junior guard exploded for 27 points on Wednesday and is averaging 14.3 PPG this season. Elijah Saunders has hit a rough patch, shooting below 30% in four of his last five games. The junior forward finished with eight points on Wednesday and holds averages of 10.6 PPG and 5.1 RPG.

Andrew Rohde has reached double figures in three of his last five outings, posting an average of 9.3 PPG. Meanwhile, Dai Dai Ames has found his rhythm, scoring 11 or more points in five consecutive games. The sophomore guard is averaging 8.4 PPG.