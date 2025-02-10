How to watch today's Clemson Tigers vs North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Clemson vs North Carolina NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The North Carolina Tar Heels (14-10) hit the road on Monday night, looking to snap a three-game skid away from home as they take on the Clemson Tigers (19-5). Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm ET.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Clemson Tigers vs. the North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Clemson Tigers vs North Carolina Tar Heels: Date and tip-off time

The Clemson Tigers and the North Carolina Tar Heels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson University, South Carolina.

Date Monday, February 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Littlejohn Coliseum Location Clemson University, South Carolina

How to watch Clemson Tigers vs North Carolina Tar Heels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Clemson Tigers and the North Carolina Tar Heels on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Clemson Tigers vs North Carolina Tar Heels play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Clemson Tigers team news & key performers

Senior center Viktor Lakhin played a pivotal role, tallying 22 points on an efficient 9-for-12 shooting night. Senior guard Chase Hunter is Clemson’s top scorer, putting up 17.5 points per contest on 49.0% shooting. Other Tigers to keep an eye on include senior forward Ian Schieffelin (12.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG), Lakhin (10.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.7 BPG), and senior guard Jaeden Zackery (10.6 PPG, 3.1 APG).

North Carolina Tar Heels news & key performers

RJ Davis played the role of the closer, sinking a clutch go-ahead jumper to help UNC escape with the victory. Davis has been UNC’s go-to scorer this season, averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. Other key contributors include freshman guard Ian Jackson (13.7 PPG), junior guard Seth Trimble (12.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG), and sophomore playmaker Elliot Cadeau (10.4 PPG, 6.0 APG).