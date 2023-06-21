Cincinnati vs Toronto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Cincinnati and Toronto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When FC Cincinnati plays host to Toronto at TQL Stadium on Wednesday, they will have a chance to tie the 2002 San Jose Earthquakes for the longest winning streak at home in MLS.

Despite the Canadians going unbeaten in four straight games, playing to a 1-1 draw against Nashville SC the most recent time out, the Orange and Blue have won all nine of their domestic matches at home this season and currently hold a 40-point lead in the Supporters' Shield standings.

The main reason Toronto is currently ranked 13th in the Eastern Conference, three points short of a playoff berth, is that they have lacked the killing instinct to put teams away for a significant portion of this season.

It is surprising to see them among the lowest-scoring teams in MLS this season, having scored the third-fewest goals in the Eastern Conference thus far (17), for a team that aggressively invested in attacking quality last year by bringing in players with experience in the major five European leagues.

TFC is one of only three clubs in the league without an away win this season; their lone previous away success in this tournament came at Charlotte FC at the end of August 2022, with a score of 2-0.

Cincinnati vs Toronto kick-off time

Date: Jun 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: TQL Stadium

Cincinnati and Toronto face off on Jun 21 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Cincinnati vs Toronto online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Cincinnati team news

Kenneth Vermeer has missed the majority of the season due to injury and is expected to miss out yet again. Luciano Acosta has been in fine form in front of the goal and has been the club's top scorer with five goals to his name.

Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Arias, Gaddis, Murphy; Powell, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Kubo; Acosta, Badji.

Position Players Goalkeepers Celentano, Kann Defenders Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

Toronto team news

The injury concerns revolve around Victor Vazquez, Jordan Perruzza, Jonathan Osorio, Shane O'Neill, Matt Hedges, Alonso Coello Camarero and Michael Bradley, who could all be unavailable once again. Sigurd Rosted will likely return to the squad having recovered from his injury.

Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio were selected for the Canadian team, Sean Johnson was chosen for the US team, and Tomas Romero will play for El Salvador in the Gold Cup.

Toronto FC possible XI: Ranjitsingh; Franklin, Petretta, Mabika, Marshall-Rutty; Kaye; Kerr, Bernardeschi, Insigne, Akinola; Sapong.

Position Players Goalkeepers Ranjitsingh Defenders Petretta, Rosted, Hedges, O'Neill, MacNaghton, Franklin, Ellis-Watson Midfielders Bradley, Kaye, Servania, Kerr Forwards Bernardeschi, Akinola, Antanoglu, Mbongue, Insigne

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five games, Cincinnati have recorded four wins compared to Toronto's one victory, a win that came in 2021.

