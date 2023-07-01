Cincinnati vs New England Revolution: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Cincinnati and New England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, FC Cincinnati will host the New England Revolution at the TQL Stadium for an MLS top-of-the-table matchup.

The Eastern Conference leaders are currently unbeaten on their home court, while the visiting team has recently passed Nashville to go into second place thanks to an ongoing three-game winning streak.

Cincinnati should make the MLS Cup Playoffs this year, barring a calamity, thanks to a strong start to the season that has seen the Garys create a seven-point lead at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Orange and Blue crush was 10 points ahead of the previous game week, but a 3-0 loss to Wayne Rooney's DC United ended a 14-game unbeaten streak in all competitions – 10 matches without losing in the MLS.

Pat Noonan's team has responded appropriately to setbacks this season, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring that such losses are isolated incidents rather than indicators of a decline in performance and outcomes.

With 10 straight victories at TQL Stadium — Noonan's men have scored 19 goals and conceded only five — an 11th straight victory on the road is on the cards.

The Revs might reduce the gap at the top of the rankings by defeating a team whose spotless home record should make the opponents nervous.

Bruce Arena's team has won three straight games, vaulting them past previous second-placed Nashville, who could surpass New England this weekend.

However, a four-game winless streak on the road underscores their greater road woes, which have resulted in three MLS away victory this season.

Those victories came early in the season, with Arena's men having to make do with draws and defeats since their excellent road record of three wins and a tie in their first five away matches this season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cincinnati vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Date: Jul 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: TQL Stadium

Cincinnati and New England Revolution face off on Jul 1 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Cincinnati vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Cincinnati team news

Joey Akpounonu has missed the majority of the season due to injury and is expected to miss out yet again. Luciano Acosta has been in fine form in front of the goal and has been the club's top scorer with nine goals to his name.

Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Arias, Gaddis, Murphy; Powell, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Kubo; Acosta, Badji.

Position Players Goalkeepers Celentano, Kann Defenders Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

New England team news

New England Revolution will miss Andrew Farrell, Maciel, Nacho Gil, Tommy McNamara and Jacob Jackson, who is on their lengthy injury list. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

New England Revs possible XI: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Jones; Polster, Buck, Bajraktarevic, Gil, Boateng; Wood.

Position Players Goalkeepers Petrovic, Edwards Jr. Defenders Makoun, Jones, Kessler, Bye, Gonzalez, Romney, Spaulding, Souza Midfielders Borrero, Blessing, Boateng, Rivera, Polster, Bajraktarevic, C. Gil Forwards Vrioni, Bou, Altidore, Wood, Rennicks

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five games, Cincinnati has recorded one win compared to New England Revolution's three victories. Their last two encounters have ended in draws.

