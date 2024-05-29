FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

FC Cincinnati will be eyeing the top spot in the Major League Soccer (MLS) standings as they head into a game against Nashville at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday.
The hosts are second in the league table, only a point adrift and with a game in hand over leaders Inter Miami. And the challenge should be fairly straightforward based on recent form as Nashville are struggling in 11th place with just three wins from their 14 matches so far this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC kick-off time
|Date:
|May 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|TQL Stadium
The match will be played at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
FC Cincinnati team news
Cincinnati will be without attackers Yuya Kubo and Corey Baird, who are recovering from leg and hip injuries, respectively.
Gabon international Aaron Boupendza, who has missed the last five matches due to a jaw injury suffered in April, will also sit out Wednesday's game.
Defender Alvas Powell is also unavailable for the home side.
FC Cincinnati predicted XI: Celentano; Robinson, Miazga, Murphy; Halsey, Nwobodo, Bucha, Orellano; Acosta, Valenzuela, Kelsy.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Celentano, Louro, Walters
|Defenders:
|Aghedo, Foster, Hagglund, Halsey, Keller, Miazga, Murphy, Robinson
|Midfielders:
|Acosta, Angulo, Barreal, Bucha, Nwobodo, Pinto, Valenzuela
|Forwards:
|Ordonez, Santos
Nashville SC team news
Nashville will miss Canadian defender Lukas MacNaughton, who has been sidelined since April with an ankle injury.
Costa Rican midfielder Randall Leal will also be absent, missing his seventh consecutive game after a hip injury against Inter Miami on April 21.
Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Boyd, Godoy, Davis, Shaffelburg; Mukhtar, Surridge
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Panicco, Martino
|Defenders:
|Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston
|Midfielders:
|Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl
|Forwards:
|Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|05/08/23
|Cincinnati 1 - 1 P Nashville SC
|Leagues Cup
|16/07/23
|Cincinnati 3 - 1 Nashville SC
|MLS
|26/03/23
|Nashville SC 0 - 1 Cincinnati
|MLS
|17/02/23
|Nashville SC 6 - 3 Cincinnati
|Club Friendly
|24/07/22
|Cincinnati 1 - 1 Nashville SC
|MLS