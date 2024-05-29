FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news

FC Cincinnati will be eyeing the top spot in the Major League Soccer (MLS) standings as they head into a game against Nashville at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts are second in the league table, only a point adrift and with a game in hand over leaders Inter Miami. And the challenge should be fairly straightforward based on recent form as Nashville are struggling in 11th place with just three wins from their 14 matches so far this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Date: May 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: TQL Stadium

The match will be played at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

Cincinnati will be without attackers Yuya Kubo and Corey Baird, who are recovering from leg and hip injuries, respectively.

Gabon international Aaron Boupendza, who has missed the last five matches due to a jaw injury suffered in April, will also sit out Wednesday's game.

Defender Alvas Powell is also unavailable for the home side.

FC Cincinnati predicted XI: Celentano; Robinson, Miazga, Murphy; Halsey, Nwobodo, Bucha, Orellano; Acosta, Valenzuela, Kelsy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Louro, Walters Defenders: Aghedo, Foster, Hagglund, Halsey, Keller, Miazga, Murphy, Robinson Midfielders: Acosta, Angulo, Barreal, Bucha, Nwobodo, Pinto, Valenzuela Forwards: Ordonez, Santos

Nashville SC team news

Nashville will miss Canadian defender Lukas MacNaughton, who has been sidelined since April with an ankle injury.

Costa Rican midfielder Randall Leal will also be absent, missing his seventh consecutive game after a hip injury against Inter Miami on April 21.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Boyd, Godoy, Davis, Shaffelburg; Mukhtar, Surridge

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panicco, Martino Defenders: Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/08/23 Cincinnati 1 - 1 P Nashville SC Leagues Cup 16/07/23 Cincinnati 3 - 1 Nashville SC MLS 26/03/23 Nashville SC 0 - 1 Cincinnati MLS 17/02/23 Nashville SC 6 - 3 Cincinnati Club Friendly 24/07/22 Cincinnati 1 - 1 Nashville SC MLS

