Cincinnati vs Nashville: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Cincinnati and Nashville, as well as kick-off time and team news

On Saturday, FC Cincinnati will host Nashville at the TQL Stadium for an MLS top-three matchup.

The Eastern Conference leaders are currently unbeaten on their home court, while the visiting team have been recently passed by New England Revolution into second place thanks to New England's win against Atlanta on Wednesday.

Cincinnati should make the MLS Cup Playoffs this year, barring a calamity, thanks to a strong start to the season that has seen the Garys create an eight-point lead at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Orange and Blue are currently eight points ahead of second-place New England Revolution, while they hold a 10-point lead over their visiting opponent.

They have been outstanding at TQL Stadium this season, winning 31 of a possible 33 points there, scoring 21 goals while allowing just seven to be allowed. They are one of just two teams in the league—the other being the Revolution—that are still unbeaten at home.

Nashville's miserable MLS record continued in their most recent match, where their 2-0 loss caused them to lose second place to New England. If they lose this match and Philadelphia and Columbus win their games this weekend, Nashville could drop all the way to fifth place in the standings.

Cincinnati vs Nashville kick-off time

Date: Jul 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: TQL Stadium

Cincinnati and Nashville face off on Jul 15 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Cincinnati vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Cincinnati team news

Joey Akpounonu has missed the majority of the season due to injury and is expected to miss out yet again. Luciano Acosta has been in fine form in front of the goal and has been the club's top scorer with eleven goals to his name.

Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Arias, Gaddis, Murphy; Powell, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Kubo; Acosta, Badji.

Position Players Goalkeepers Celentano, Kann Defenders Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

Nashville team news

Nashville SC will again be without Nick DePuy, who has been struggling with injury from the start of the season. Hany Mukhtar has been MLS's top scorer so far with 13 goals, however, the German hasn't scored in his last five games.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, McNaughton, Maher, Lovitz; McCarty, Godoy, Muyi, Mukhtar; Shaffelburg, Bunbury.

Position Players Goalkeepers Willis, Pannico Defenders Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Moore Midfielders Gregus, Godoy, Shaffelburg, Picault, McCarty, Muyl, Perry, Washington, Haakenson, Leal Forwards Mukhtar, Zubak, Banbury

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five games, Cincinnati and Nashville have won two games each. The two played each other in March in a 1-0 win for the Orange and Blue.

