Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The second leg of the 2023 Liga MX final is rapidly approaching with the teams level after the first leg with no goals scored. Chivas will face Tigres in the final game on Sunday, May 28, at the Estadio AKRON.
Tigres had 68% possession in the opening leg but were unable to find the back of the net. Tigres also had twice the number of shots as Chivas, 14 to 7.
While Tigres attempted to score as many goals as possible, Chivas deployed a defensive formation in order to retake control of the series in Guadalajara.
The second leg promises to be interesting with everything still to play for.
GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and how to stream it live online.
Chivas vs Tigres kick-off time
|Date:
|May 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9:35 pm ET / 6:35 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio AKRON
Chivas and Tigres UANL face off on May 28 at Estadio AKRON. Kickoff is set for 9:35 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:35 pm Pacific Time (PT).
How to watch Chivas vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams
|Peacock
|Watch here
|fuboTV
|Watch here
|Telemundo
|Watch here
|UNIVERSO
|Watch here
|Sling TV
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on TV on UNIVERSO and Telemundo and will also be available to stream live online through Peacock, Fubo and Sling TV.
Team news & squads
Chivas team news
Chivas will be without Jose Macias and Carlos Cisneros, who have cruciate ligament injuries and will be out indefinitely.
Possible Chivas starting XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Sepulveda, Orozco, Calderon; Alvarado, Torres, Gonzalez; C. Cisneros, R. Cisneros, Vega
|Position
|Chivas players
|Goalkeepers
|Jimenez, Rangel
|Defenders
|Mozo, Orozco, Calderon, Briseno, Sepulveda, Mayorga, Sanchez
|Midfielders
|Guzman, Alvarado, Beltran, Brizuela, Cisneros, Gonzalez, Perez, Torres, Flores
|Forwards
|Vega, Macias, R. Cisneros, Rios
Tigres team news
Miguel Ortega's shoulder injury and David Ayala's knee injury will see them out of action until next month after the Liga MX season is over.
Possible Tigres UANL starting XI: Guzman; Garza, Lichnovsky, Reyes, Aquino; Gorriaran, Pizarro; Lainez, Lopez, Quinones; Gignac
|Position
|Club America players
|Goalkeepers
|Guzman
|Defenders
|Caetano, Lichnovsky, Reyes, Angulo, Aquino, Lorona, Garza Garcia, Tercero
|Midfielders
|Lainez, Cordova, Gorriaran, Quinones, Pizzaro, Carioca, Fulgencio, Vigon, Ayala
|Forwards
|Lopez, Ibanez