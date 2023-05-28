Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The second leg of the 2023 Liga MX final is rapidly approaching with the teams level after the first leg with no goals scored. Chivas will face Tigres in the final game on Sunday, May 28, at the Estadio AKRON.

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

Tigres had 68% possession in the opening leg but were unable to find the back of the net. Tigres also had twice the number of shots as Chivas, 14 to 7.

While Tigres attempted to score as many goals as possible, Chivas deployed a defensive formation in order to retake control of the series in Guadalajara.

The second leg promises to be interesting with everything still to play for.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and how to stream it live online.

Chivas vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:35 pm ET / 6:35 pm PT Venue: Estadio AKRON

Chivas and Tigres UANL face off on May 28 at Estadio AKRON. Kickoff is set for 9:35 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:35 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Chivas vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on UNIVERSO and Telemundo and will also be available to stream live online through Peacock, Fubo and Sling TV.

Team news & squads

Chivas team news

Chivas will be without Jose Macias and Carlos Cisneros, who have cruciate ligament injuries and will be out indefinitely.

Possible Chivas starting XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Sepulveda, Orozco, Calderon; Alvarado, Torres, Gonzalez; C. Cisneros, R. Cisneros, Vega

Position Chivas players Goalkeepers Jimenez, Rangel Defenders Mozo, Orozco, Calderon, Briseno, Sepulveda, Mayorga, Sanchez Midfielders Guzman, Alvarado, Beltran, Brizuela, Cisneros, Gonzalez, Perez, Torres, Flores Forwards Vega, Macias, R. Cisneros, Rios

Tigres team news

Miguel Ortega's shoulder injury and David Ayala's knee injury will see them out of action until next month after the Liga MX season is over.

Possible Tigres UANL starting XI: Guzman; Garza, Lichnovsky, Reyes, Aquino; Gorriaran, Pizarro; Lainez, Lopez, Quinones; Gignac

Position Club America players Goalkeepers Guzman Defenders Caetano, Lichnovsky, Reyes, Angulo, Aquino, Lorona, Garza Garcia, Tercero Midfielders Lainez, Cordova, Gorriaran, Quinones, Pizzaro, Carioca, Fulgencio, Vigon, Ayala Forwards Lopez, Ibanez

Useful links