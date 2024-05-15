Chivas vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX Clausura semi-final

Chivas collides with El Super Clasico rivals Club America in the first leg of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura semi-final on Wednesday night.
The hosts, who are seeking a 13th title, overcame Toluca with a narrow 1-0 aggregate win in the quarter-final, while 14-time champions America needed away goals to beat Pachuca after a 2-2 aggregate score. A place in the final against one of Rayados or Cruz Azul awaits the victor and there will be no quarter given in pursuit of that goal.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Chivas vs Club America kick-off time
|Date:
|May 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:05 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Akron, Zapopan
The game between Chivas and America will be played on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Kick-off time at Estadio Akron is 10:05 pm ET.
How to watch Chivas vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States, the game can be streamed live online via fubo.
It can be watched live on TV on TUDN, UNIVERSO, Peacock and Telemundo.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Chivas Guadalajara team news
Head coach Fernando Gago has no fresh injury concerns for the game following the quarter-finals, so he has a full squad of players to choose from and you can see the confirmed roster below.
Among the key players for the Argentine coach are Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, whose vast experience will be a factor whether he starts or comes on from the bench, captain Victor Guzman - who has scored seven goals in the Clausura stage - and all-action midfielder Erick Gutierrez.
Possible Chivas XI: Rangel; Castillo, Chiquete, G. Sepulveda, Mozo; Gutierrez, Guzman, Beltran; Perez, Alvarado; Chicharito.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rangel, Whalley
|Defenders:
|Briseno, G. Sepulveda, Chiquete, J. Sanchez, L. Sepulveda, Castillo, Mozo
|Midfielders:
|Guzman, Gutierrez, Beltran, Gonzalez, Padilla
|Forwards:
|Marin, Alvarado, Cisneros, Cowell, Perez, Brizuela, Chicharito
Club America team news
Like Chivas, America have no new injuries to concern head coach Andre Jardine, who is already without defensive duo Sebastian Caceres and Emilio Lara.
Substitute Julian Quinones will hope to push for a start after his last-minute goal against Pachuca secured a place in the semi-final, while team captain Henry Martin will hope to add to his 19-goal tally.
Possible Club America XI: Malagon; I. Reyes, Lichnovsky, Juarez, Calderon; Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Valdes, Dilrosun, Zendejas; Martin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Malagon, O. Jimenez
|Defenders:
|Fuentes, I. Reyes, Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, S. Reyes, Juarez, Lichnovsky
|Midfielders:
|Dos Santos, Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Naveda, Zendejas, Sanchez, Dilrosun, Lainez
|Forwards:
|Martin, I. Hernandez, Martinez, Quinonez
Head-to-Head Record
Historically, America has enjoyed more success over Chivas and recent results have also gone their way. While the last meeting in March 2024 was a 0-0 draw, America beat Chivas 5-3 on aggregate in the CONCACAF Champions League knockouts and enjoyed a 4-0 victory in the 2023 Apertura. You can see the last five head-to-head results below.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 17, 2024
|Chivas 0-0 Club America
|Liga MX
|March 14, 2024
|Club America 2-3 Chivas
|CONCACAF Champions League
|March 7, 2024
|Chivas 0-3 Club America
|CONCACAF Champions League
|October 16, 2023
|Club America 2-0 Chivas
|Friendly
|September 17, 2023
|Club America 4-0 Chivas
|Liga MX