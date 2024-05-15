Chivas vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX Clausura semi-final

How to watch the Liga MX Clausura match between Chivas Guadalajara and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas collides with El Super Clasico rivals Club America in the first leg of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura semi-final on Wednesday night.

The hosts, who are seeking a 13th title, overcame Toluca with a narrow 1-0 aggregate win in the quarter-final, while 14-time champions America needed away goals to beat Pachuca after a 2-2 aggregate score. A place in the final against one of Rayados or Cruz Azul awaits the victor and there will be no quarter given in pursuit of that goal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chivas vs Club America kick-off time

Date: May 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:05 pm ET Venue: Estadio Akron, Zapopan

The game between Chivas and America will be played on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Kick-off time at Estadio Akron is 10:05 pm ET.

How to watch Chivas vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States, the game can be streamed live online via fubo.

It can be watched live on TV on TUDN, UNIVERSO, Peacock and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chivas Guadalajara team news

Head coach Fernando Gago has no fresh injury concerns for the game following the quarter-finals, so he has a full squad of players to choose from and you can see the confirmed roster below.

Among the key players for the Argentine coach are Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, whose vast experience will be a factor whether he starts or comes on from the bench, captain Victor Guzman - who has scored seven goals in the Clausura stage - and all-action midfielder Erick Gutierrez.

Possible Chivas XI: Rangel; Castillo, Chiquete, G. Sepulveda, Mozo; Gutierrez, Guzman, Beltran; Perez, Alvarado; Chicharito.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rangel, Whalley Defenders: Briseno, G. Sepulveda, Chiquete, J. Sanchez, L. Sepulveda, Castillo, Mozo Midfielders: Guzman, Gutierrez, Beltran, Gonzalez, Padilla Forwards: Marin, Alvarado, Cisneros, Cowell, Perez, Brizuela, Chicharito

Club America team news

Like Chivas, America have no new injuries to concern head coach Andre Jardine, who is already without defensive duo Sebastian Caceres and Emilio Lara.

Substitute Julian Quinones will hope to push for a start after his last-minute goal against Pachuca secured a place in the semi-final, while team captain Henry Martin will hope to add to his 19-goal tally.

Possible Club America XI: Malagon; I. Reyes, Lichnovsky, Juarez, Calderon; Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Valdes, Dilrosun, Zendejas; Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, O. Jimenez Defenders: Fuentes, I. Reyes, Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, S. Reyes, Juarez, Lichnovsky Midfielders: Dos Santos, Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Naveda, Zendejas, Sanchez, Dilrosun, Lainez Forwards: Martin, I. Hernandez, Martinez, Quinonez

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, America has enjoyed more success over Chivas and recent results have also gone their way. While the last meeting in March 2024 was a 0-0 draw, America beat Chivas 5-3 on aggregate in the CONCACAF Champions League knockouts and enjoyed a 4-0 victory in the 2023 Apertura. You can see the last five head-to-head results below.

Date Match Competition March 17, 2024 Chivas 0-0 Club America Liga MX March 14, 2024 Club America 2-3 Chivas CONCACAF Champions League March 7, 2024 Chivas 0-3 Club America CONCACAF Champions League October 16, 2023 Club America 2-0 Chivas Friendly September 17, 2023 Club America 4-0 Chivas Liga MX

