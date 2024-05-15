This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chivas América Concachampions 2024 @Getty
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Akron
team-logo
WATCH ON FUBO
Ryan Kelly

Chivas vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX Clausura semi-final

Liga MXCD GuadalajaraCF AmericaCD Guadalajara vs CF America

How to watch the Liga MX Clausura match between Chivas Guadalajara and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas collides with El Super Clasico rivals Club America in the first leg of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura semi-final on Wednesday night.

The hosts, who are seeking a 13th title, overcame Toluca with a narrow 1-0 aggregate win in the quarter-final, while 14-time champions America needed away goals to beat Pachuca after a 2-2 aggregate score. A place in the final against one of Rayados or Cruz Azul awaits the victor and there will be no quarter given in pursuit of that goal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chivas vs Club America kick-off time

Date:May 15, 2024
Kick-off time:10:05 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Akron, Zapopan

The game between Chivas and America will be played on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Kick-off time at Estadio Akron is 10:05 pm ET.

How to watch Chivas vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
TUDNWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
PeacockWatch here
TelemundoWatch here

In the United States, the game can be streamed live online via fubo.

It can be watched live on TV on TUDN, UNIVERSO, Peacock and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Chivas Guadalajara team news

Head coach Fernando Gago has no fresh injury concerns for the game following the quarter-finals, so he has a full squad of players to choose from and you can see the confirmed roster below.

Among the key players for the Argentine coach are Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, whose vast experience will be a factor whether he starts or comes on from the bench, captain Victor Guzman - who has scored seven goals in the Clausura stage - and all-action midfielder Erick Gutierrez.

Possible Chivas XI: Rangel; Castillo, Chiquete, G. Sepulveda, Mozo; Gutierrez, Guzman, Beltran; Perez, Alvarado; Chicharito.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rangel, Whalley
Defenders:Briseno, G. Sepulveda, Chiquete, J. Sanchez, L. Sepulveda, Castillo, Mozo
Midfielders:Guzman, Gutierrez, Beltran, Gonzalez, Padilla
Forwards:Marin, Alvarado, Cisneros, Cowell, Perez, Brizuela, Chicharito

Club America team news

Like Chivas, America have no new injuries to concern head coach Andre Jardine, who is already without defensive duo Sebastian Caceres and Emilio Lara.

Substitute Julian Quinones will hope to push for a start after his last-minute goal against Pachuca secured a place in the semi-final, while team captain Henry Martin will hope to add to his 19-goal tally.

Possible Club America XI: Malagon; I. Reyes, Lichnovsky, Juarez, Calderon; Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Valdes, Dilrosun, Zendejas; Martin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Malagon, O. Jimenez
Defenders:Fuentes, I. Reyes, Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, S. Reyes, Juarez, Lichnovsky
Midfielders:Dos Santos, Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Naveda, Zendejas, Sanchez, Dilrosun, Lainez
Forwards:Martin, I. Hernandez, Martinez, Quinonez

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, America has enjoyed more success over Chivas and recent results have also gone their way. While the last meeting in March 2024 was a 0-0 draw, America beat Chivas 5-3 on aggregate in the CONCACAF Champions League knockouts and enjoyed a 4-0 victory in the 2023 Apertura. You can see the last five head-to-head results below.

DateMatchCompetition
March 17, 2024Chivas 0-0 Club AmericaLiga MX
March 14, 2024Club America 2-3 ChivasCONCACAF Champions League
March 7, 2024Chivas 0-3 Club AmericaCONCACAF Champions League
October 16, 2023Club America 2-0 ChivasFriendly
September 17, 2023Club America 4-0 ChivasLiga MX

Useful links

Advertisement