How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

CD Guadalajara will be looking to continue their perfect start to the Liga MX campaign when they host Atletico San Luis at the Akron Stadium.

Chivas were excellent in the Clausara tournament last summer finishing up in third place and darting their way into the final of the tournament. The Mexican outfit threw away a 2-0 lead against Tigres in the second-leg but could take immense motivation from their performances last season.

They have had a scintillating start to the new campaign with a fantastic victory against CD Leon away from home. Young gun Jonathan Pedilla fired in the winner to guide Chivas to three points in their opening clash.

Atletico San Luis had a shambolic 2022-23 campaign, failing to reach the playoffs in the Apertura tournament after picking up just 18 points from 17 games, leaving them hovering on the 13th spot in the table.

Some crucial changes in the second stage of the season saw the Athletics finish in 12th place, but they failed to go deep into the playoffs, exiting at the quarter-final stage after losing 4-3 to Club America on aggregate.

A massive concern for Gustavo Leal would be his side's record on the road. San Luis bagged just 4 points from 9 away games dementing their chances of having a successful campaign. A share of spoils against Monterrey would hurt Atletico who looked like a dominant force throughout the 90 minutes but failed to convert their chances into goals.

Chivas vs San Luis kick-off time

Date: July 8 2023 Kick-off time: 8.05 p.m. ET/ 5.05 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio AKRON

The Liga MX match between Chivas and San Luis will kick-off on July 8 2023 from 8.05 p.m. ET/ 5.05 p.m. PT at the Estadio AKRON.

How to watch Chivas vs San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sling TV and available to stream live online through fuboTV, Universo, and Peacock.

Team news & squads

Chivas team news

Owing to the tactics of Chivas has stabilised themselves into a strong defensive outfit who can recycle and transition the ball in the blink of an eye. Operating in a 4-3-3 or 4-1-4-1, Chivas are dominating in their defensive areas and can quickly hurt the opposition on the counter.

And after a win in their opening game, Chivas could field the same eleven with momentum on their side. 17-year-old Padilla, who scored his maiden goal for the club, could be enforced on the right wing with the experienced campaigner Isaac Brizuela being dropped to the bench.

Brizuela can create havoc if brought on as a substitute which will also help the Mexican outfit to rotate its players.

Chivas will miss the services of Carlos Cisneros and Jose Macias who are both suffering from knee injuries alongside Alexis Vega who also has been sidelined owing to a knee injury.

Chivas Possible XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Briseno, Orozco, Calderon; Gonzalez; Beltran, Padilla, Guzman, Perez; Marin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley Defenders: Mozo, Sepulveda, Orozco, Calderon, Mier, Chiquete, Briseno, Sanchez, Midfielders: Gutierrez, F. Gonzalez, Beltran, Guzman, Z. Munoz, Torres Forwards: Rios, R. Alvarado, Marin, Perez, Brizuela

San Luis team news

Assistant manager Leal has done an exemplary job in the transfer window since being given the reigns from former manager Andre Jardine. Defensive reinforcements like Julio Cesar Dominguez (free transfer) and Jordan Silva could serve as a boost for the Mexican club owing to their shambolic defensive record in their previous campaign.

Fortunately for Leal, the assistant manager doesn't have a catalogue of injuries to deal with. San Luis will miss the services of Leo Bonatini. The forward's injury could be a massive concern as he bagged three goals in three games before the curtains were drawn on last season.

San Luis possible XI: Sanchez; Dominguez, Arteta, Garcia; Rodrigo, Guemez, Chavez, Vitinho; Zaldivar, Murillo, Villalpando

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Chavez, Garcia, Bilbao, Sanabria, Martinez, Silva, Aguila, Castro, Dominguez, Chavez Midfielders: Villalpando, Dourado, Guemez, Klimovicz, Damm, Gutierrez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Forwards: Vitinho, Murillo, Zadivar, Bonatini

Head-to-Head Record

San Luis has had the upper hand in the previous 5 encounters winning three and drawing two. With Chivas failing to win a single game in their previous 5 meetings, the Mexican club would be determined to change history this time out.

Date Match Competition 14 January 2023 San Luis 0-0 Chivas Liga MX 10 July 2022 Chivas 0-1 San Luis Liga MX 3 March 2022 San Luis 2-2 Chivas Liga MX 25 July 2021 Chivas 1-2 San Luis Liga MX 22 Jan 2021 San Luis 3-1 Chivas Liga MX

