Chicago Fire vs Toronto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Chicago and Toronto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Chicago Fire will host Toronto on Saturday in an attempt to win a third straight MLS game after moving into a playoff spot earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, Chicago defeated CF Montreal 3-0 with three first-half goals, while the Reds have now lost five straight games after losing 1-0 to St. Louis City at home last weekend.

Frank Klopas has done well to rescue the Fire from a grave situation, and despite the fact that the task is far from over, they have won four of their past five regular-season games and are once again above the playoff line.

Toronto is one loss away from their longest losing streak since 2021 (six), while their current eight-match winless slide is one match short of their longest record without an MLS victory from a year ago. Terry Dunfield has had a terrible start to his term as interim manager.

The Reds have struggled offensively during the 2023 season, scoring the second-fewest goals in MLS (18) and the fewest goals (18) through 23 games for this team since 2007.

Chicago Fire vs Toronto kick-off time

Date: Jul 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Soldier Field

Chicago Fire and Toronto face off on Jul 15 at Soldier Field. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Chicago Fire vs Toronto online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Chicago team news

Jairo Torres and Victor Bezerra will once again be unavailable for selection this weekend due to injuries. Kei Kamara is expected to start up front with Brian Gutierrez on the left wing in place of Chris Mueller.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Teran, Pineda, M Navarro; F. Navarro, Gimenez; Herbers, Shaqiri, Gutierrez; Kamara.

Position Players Goalkeepers Gal, Brady Defenders Souquet, Czichos, M. Navarro, Ornsberg, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds Midfielders Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Gimenez, Oregel, Casas, Pineda, A. Rodriguez, Torres, F. Navarro, Shaqiri Forwards Kamara, M. Rodriguez, Mueller

Toronto team news

The injury concerns revolve around Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Vazquez, Jordan Perruzza, Jonathan Osorio, Shane O'Neill, Matt Hedges, Alonso Coello Camarero and Michael Bradley, who could all be unavailable once again.

Toronto FC possible XI: Romero; Franklin, O'Neill, Mabika, Petretta; Marshall-Rutty, Kaye, Antonoglou, Servania; Akinola, Sapong.

Position Players Goalkeepers Johnson, Romero Defenders Laryea, Petretta, Rosted, Hedges, O'Neill, MacNaghton, Franklin, Ellis-Watson Midfielders Osorio, Bradley, Kaye, Servania, Kerr Forwards Bernardeschi, Akinola, Antanoglu, Mbongue, Insigne

Head-to-Head Record

In their last five encounters, the Reds have won three games they have played while Chicago has won only once against them since 2015.

