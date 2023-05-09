Chicago Fire vs St Louis City: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Chicago and St. Louis, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The Chicago Fire and St. Louis City SC will square off on Tuesday night in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Chicago has struggled this season, especially as of late. Their last win in the league came about a month ago, and they’ve only won two out of their first 10 MLS matches. The Fire are now the 2nd-worst team in the entire Eastern Conference. Frank Klopas will lead Fire after Ezra Hendrickson was sacked due to Chicago's poor start to the season.

St. Louis' experience has been extremely different, despite the fact that they are simply an expansion team. They had a fantastic start to their time in this competition, winning their first five games. Although they have since lost steam, City are still second in the Western Conference.

Fire had a Chicago derby in the previous round, as they hosted amateur side Chicago House AC. Fire entered the match as strong favourites, and they handled business with a resounding victory. Midway through the first half, Kacper Przybylko gave the hosts the lead, and goals from Kendall Burks either side of halftime gave them the victory.

St. Louis had a slightly tougher matchup since they were at home to USL League One outfit Union Omaha, but they won in even more emphatic fashion. St Louis won 5-1 thanks to a two-goal showing by Aziel Jackson.

Chicago vs St. Louis kick-off time

Date: May 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Soldier Field

How to watch Chicago vs St. Louis online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Chicago team news

Jairo Torres, Victor Bezerra and Federico Navarro will once again be unavailable for selection this weekend due to injuries. Kei Kamara is expected to start up front having claimed the number nine spot for himself.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Burks, Czichos, M. Navarro; Pineda, Gimenez; Haile-Selassie, Shaqiri, Mueller; Kamara

Position Players Goalkeepers Gal, Brady Defenders Souquet, Czichos, M. Navarro, Ornsberg, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds Midfielders Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Gimenez, Oregel, Casas, Pineda, A. Rodriguez Forwards Kamara, M. Rodriguez, Mueller

St. Louis team news

St. Louis City will have Joakim Nilsson and Njabulo Blom unavailable for selection. Their top scorer so far Joao Klauss will miss the next couple of games having suffered a thigh injury.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Parker, Hiebert, Nelson; Alm, Vassilev, Lowen, Stroud; Ostrak, Gioacchini

Position Players Goalkeepers Burki, Lundt Defenders Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro, Hiebert Midfielders Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Ostrak, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu Forwards Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first matchup between St Louis City and Chicago Fire.

