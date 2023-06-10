Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Chicago and Columbus, as well as kick-off time and team news

On Saturday night, the Chicago Fire will host the Columbus Crew at Soldier Field for an MLS matchup in an effort to end a four-game losing streak across all competitions.

In their most recent match, Houston Dynamo defeated Frank Klopas' squad 4-1 in the US Open Cup while Charlotte was destroyed 4-2 by the guests.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

After winning both of their first two games under Klopas last month, the Chicago Fire's new manager euphoria has definitely worn off after back-to-back defeats.

Three days after losing 1-0 to FC Cincinnati, which wasn't the worst outcome against the clear leaders by any stretch of the imagination, the Fire were humiliated by a Houston Dynamo team that was only one point ahead of them in the Supporters' Shield standings.

The weekend's hosts sit only above Inter Miami in the Eastern Conference Standings after their last seven games across all competitions, but a return to Soldier Field should inspire some hope among the Fire supporters.

The Columbus Crew won back-to-back victories during Sunday's visit from Charlotte, scoring four goals in the first 59 minutes and fending off a late comeback from their visitors, despite continuing defensive issues that plague them.

The Crew are solidly in postseason contention in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and 10th overall after two home victories over Charlotte and the Colorado Rapids, where they scored seven goals while allowing four on the opposite end of the field.

No team in the top division can match the Crew's 33 goals so far this season, but Nancy's team frequently falls short on the road, having lost their last three MLS games played away from Ohio and just one of their previous 14 encounters.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: Jun 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Soldier Field

Chicago Fire and Columbus Crew face off on Jun 10 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Chicago team news

Jairo Torres, Victor Bezerra and Federico Navarro will once again be unavailable for selection this weekend due to injuries. Kei Kamara is expected to start up front with Brian Gutierrez on the left wing in place of Chris Mueller.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Teran, Pineda, M Navarro; F Navarro, Gimenez; Herbers, Shaqiri, Gutierrez; Kamara

Position Players Goalkeepers Gal, Brady Defenders Souquet, Czichos, M. Navarro, Ornsberg, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds Midfielders Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Gimenez, Oregel, Casas, Pineda, A. Rodriguez, Torres Forwards Kamara, M. Rodriguez, Mueller

Columbus team news

The injury concerns revolve around Kevin Molino, Eloy Room, Luis Diaz and Josh Williams, who will miss the clash.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Vallecilla, Degenek, Moreira; Sands, Zawadzki, Morris, Farsi; Zelarayan, Matan; Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers Schulte, Bush Defenders Moreira, Quinton, Farsi, Yeboah, Hughes, Zawadzki Midfielders Nagbe, Morris, J. Morris, Medranda, Parente Forwards Matan, Hernandez, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five, Chicago Fire and Columbus Crew have recorded two wins each and one draw.

Useful links