Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Chicago and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After losing in their last game after achieving two wins in their previous two games, Chicago Fire will be looking for an immediate return to winning ways when they host Atlanta United at Soldier Field on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the away team will be looking to win back-to-back games for the first time in two months after snapping a four-game losing streak in all competitions.

Chicago Fire were defeated away from home once more on Thursday, falling 2-1 to Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium.

Frank Klopas' side seized the lead just shy of the half-hour mark through Kacper Przybylko, but Brandon Cambridge's second-half double flipped the game on its head.

As a result, the Men in Red remain 13th in the MLS' Eastern Conference, four points below the final playoff berth, while having a game in hand.

Atlanta United thrashed Colorado Rapids 4-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday in what was possibly their most spectacular win of the season.

Thiago Almada scored 29 minutes in to put Gonzalo Pineda's men in front, before Luiz Araujo, Tyler Wolff, and Georgios Giakoumakis sealed the deal in the second period.

Despite accruing only three of the last 12 points, the Five Stripes are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, six points behind first place.

With the second-worst defensive record on the road, the visitors will need to tighten up at the back in order to earn their first away win since March.

Chicago vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Soldier Field

Chicago Fire and Atlanta United face off on May 20 at Soldier Field. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Chicago vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Chicago team news

Jairo Torres, Victor Bezerra and Federico Navarro will once again be unavailable for selection this weekend due to injuries. Kei Kamara is expected to start up front with Brian Gutierrez on the left wing in place of Chris Mueller.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Teran, Pineda, M Navarro; F Navarro, Gimenez; Herbers, Shaqiri, Gutierrez; Kamara

Position Players Goalkeepers Gal, Brady Defenders Souquet, Czichos, M. Navarro, Ornsberg, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds Midfielders Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Gimenez, Oregel, Casas, Pineda, A. Rodriguez, Torres Forwards Kamara, M. Rodriguez, Mueller

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will again be without Erik Lopez and Osvaldo Alonso due to injury. Captain Brad Guzan is still out with an MCL tear. They'll have their new recruit Giorgios Giakoumakis available as he returns from injury.

Atlanta United possible XI: Westberg; Lennon, Robinson, Sanchez, Wiley; Sejdic, Ibarra; Araujo, Almada, Giakoumakis; Berry

Position Players Goalkeepers Westberg, Diop Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra, Etienne, Sosa, Almada, Fortune, Wiley, Wolff Forwards Berry, Chol

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five games, Atlanta United have won four times against Chicago Fire, while the Fire won once. Their first encounter this season at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium ended in a 2-1 win for the Five Stripes.

