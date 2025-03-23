How to watch today's Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians, as well as start time and team news.

The IPL's fiercest rivalry returns as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chepauk on Sunday, March 23. With both franchises boasting five IPL titles, their battles have often defined the tournament's biggest moments. Last season, they clashed just once, where MS Dhoni’s late heroics edged out Rohit Sharma’s brilliant century.

Neither side enjoyed a memorable campaign in 2024—Mumbai endured a disastrous season, finishing last with just eight points, while Chennai narrowly missed out on a playoff berth in their final league fixture. During the mega auction, CSK stayed true to their philosophy of trusting experienced players, while also splashing big on Noor Ahmad, whom they see as a key spinner for the future. He will be supported by the returning Ravichandran Ashwin and the ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja.

Mumbai, meanwhile, focused on retaining their Indian core while revamping their bowling unit. They re-signed Trent Boult and added former CSK duo Deepak Chahar and Mitchell Santner. With Allah Ghazanfar sidelined due to injury, MI turned to Mujeeb-ur Rahman as an ideal replacement.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

CSK vs MI: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians will take place on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

Date Sunday, March 23, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue M.A. Chidambaram Stadium Location Chennai, Tamil Nadu , India

How to watch CSK vs MI online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between CSK and MI online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CSK vs MI Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Chennai Super Kings Team News

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are determined to make amends after falling short of the playoffs last season. Their squad remains largely unchanged, with one key call to make—who partners Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top? While Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra are both in contention, Ravindra appears to have the edge based on recent performances.

CSK Probable Playing XI Against MI

1. Rachin Ravindra, 2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), 3. Rahul Tripathi, 4. Shivam Dube, 5. Sam Curran, 6. Ravindra Jadeja, 7. MS Dhoni (wk), 8. R. Ashwin, 9. Matheesha Pathirana, 10. Noor Ahmad, 11. Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj/Rahul Tripathi, Andre Siddarth, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shaik Rasheed.

Mumbai Indians Team News

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) will be without regular skipper Hardik Pandya, who is serving a one-match suspension due to an over-rate violation from last season. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in his absence. MI will also be missing pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the opening fixtures, as he continues his recovery from a back injury.

MI Probable Playing XI Against CSK

1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Ryan Rickelton (wk), 3. Tilak Varma, 4. Suryakumar Yadav (c), 5. Bevon Jacobs, 6. Naman Dhir, 7. Arjun Tendulkar, 8. Robin Minz, 9. Mitchell Santner, 10. Trent Boult, 11. Deepak Chahar.

Impact Player: Robin Minz/Karn Sharma, Satyanarayana Raju, Shrijith Krishnan, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Angad Bawa.

CSK vs MI Head-to-Head Records

Mumbai may have the historical edge, claiming victory in 20 of their 37 clashes, but recent form favors Chennai. CSK has dominated their rivals in the last five encounters, winning four, giving them a psychological boost heading into this much-anticipated season opener.

CSK vs MI pitch conditions and weather report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium has long been known for assisting spinners, but recent seasons have seen the surface become more batter-friendly. Expect the stroke-makers to thrive, though bowlers who can mix up their pace and execute yorkers effectively—alongside crafty spinners—could still find success.

Weather conditions should remain mostly clear but humid throughout the match. According to AccuWeather, temperatures will peak at 29°C, with minimal chances of rain disrupting play.