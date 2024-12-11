How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs FC Twente Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Chelsea Women and FC Twente Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already qualified for the Women's Champions League quarter-finals with two games to spare, Chelsea Women welcome FC Twente Women to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Blues have won all four of our group matches amidst a hundred percent record in all competitions this season, while the Dutch side will only play for pride after being dumped out of Europe following their 2-3 loss to Real Madrid in Group B.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea Women vs FC Twente Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Chelsea Women and FC Twente Women will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea Women vs FC Twente Women kick-off time

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Chelsea Women and FC Twente Women will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Wednesday, December 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chelsea Women team news

Blues head coach Sonia Bompastor will have the opportunity to utilise all of the available players in her squad, with Niamh Charles in line to make her first Champions League appearance of the season.

Bompastor has confirmed that forward Sandy Baltimore won't be available again.

Meanwhile, academy product Lola Brown - after making her senior debut for the club in the 3-0 win over Celtic last month - will be in the matchday squad.

FC Twente Women team news

The Tukkers head coach Joran Pot will look to ensure that his side at least does not finish at the bottom of the group.

As such, the scorers in last Saturday's 4-0 Vrouwen Eredivisie win over Heerenveen, Kayleigh van Dooren, Amanda Andradottir, Jaimy Ravensbergen and Rose Ivens are likely to be involved here.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CHE Last match FCT 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins FC Twente 1 - 3 Chelsea FC Women 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links