Explained: Why did VAR controversially cancel West Ham's late equaliser against Chelsea?

West Ham's late equaliser against Chelsea on Saturday was wiped away by VAR, as Jarrod Bowen was deemed to have fouled goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Mendy struck by Bowen's cleat as he tried to clear

Goalkeeper stayed down as Maxwel Cornet put ball in net

David Moyes furious with overturned equaliser

WHAT HAPPENED? West Ham were controversially denied a point at Stamford Bridge when Maxwel Cornet's late strike was called off. Referees deemed that Bowen had fouled Mendy in the build-up - but the Hammers strongly disagreed. The Blues held on to win 2-1.

WHAT THEY SAID: West Ham boss Moyes was outraged by the decision, saying after the game: "You have seen it, it is a scandalous decision, absolutely rotten from one of the supposedly elite referees - it doesn't say much about whoever sent him over from VAR as well - it is an unbelievable decision against us."

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes it was the right call, as he told BBC Sport: "We were lucky today to get the VAR decision in our favour, which was for me the correct decision. We want to turn the game around and keep the three points."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea were spared another disappointing result after their mid-week defeat against Southampton. They trailed 1-0 to West Ham but turned things around through Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz.

DID YOU KNOW? Moyes has still never won a match at Stamford Bridge in his managerial career.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues begin their Champions League campaign on Tuesday against Dinamo Zagreb.