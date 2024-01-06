This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Chelsea vs Preston: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
FA Cup
team-logo
Stamford Bridge
team-logo
watch on espn+
chelsea(C)Getty Images
FA CupChelseaChelsea vs Preston North EndPreston North End

How to watch the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Preston North End, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Preston in the third round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues have only lost one out of their last five games and will fancy a good run in the FA Cup this season under Mauricio Pochettino. They are up against Preston who have only managed two wins from their last 10 matches. The Premier League club are the firm favourites for this one and they will look to avoid a shocking upset.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Preston North End kick-off time

Date:January 6, 2024
Kick-off time:12.30 pm EDT
Venue:Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Chelsea vs Preston North End online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea are dealing with an extensive injury roster, with key players such as Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Robert Sanchez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marc Cucurella, and Lesley Ugochukwu sidelined with various injury issues. Additionally, Nicolas Jackson is out of contention, having joined the Senegal squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Enzo Fernandez, who bounced back from a hernia concern, made a second-half appearance against Luton. There is a possibility that the midfielder might be given a starting role come Saturday.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Gilchrist, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Nkunku, Sterling; Broja.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom
Defenders:Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Maatsen, James
Midfielders:Gallagher, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer
Forwards:Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Nkunku

Preston team news

Preston has only one injury worry, revolving around winger Robbie Brady, whose participation remains uncertain due to an unspecified issue that has kept him sidelined for the last three matches.

The competition for a starting role in the attack includes top scorer Will Keane, boasting six goals this season, alongside Ched Evans, Milutin Osmajic, and Emil Riis Jakobsen, who has recently made a comeback from a long-term knee injury.

Preston predicted XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, Ledson, McCann, Browne, Millar; Evans, Keane.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Woodman, Cornell
Defenders:Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary, Nelson
Midfielders:Mawene, Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Ledson, Taylor, Potts, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Forkjaer-Jensen
Forwards:Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Evans, Stewart, Felipe, Millar, Rodriguez-Gentile

Head-to-Head Record

DateCompetitionMatch
January 23, 2010FA CupPreston 0-2 Chelsea
March 18, 1961Premier LeagueChelsea 1-1 Preston
October 29, 1960Premier LeaguePreston 0-2 Chelsea
December 19, 1959Premier LeaguePreston 4-5 Chelsea
August 22, 1959Premier LeagueChelsea 4-4 Preston

Useful links