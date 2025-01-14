+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
Stamford Bridge
team-logo
WATCH ON PEACOCK
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueChelseaBournemouthChelsea vs Bournemouth

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will look to snap a four-game winless run in the Premier League when they welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Enzo Maresca's side are fourth on the league standings table with 36 points from 20 games, while Bournemouth trail by three points having played the same number of league games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Chelsea and Bournemouth will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Chelsea vs Bournemouth kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Bournemouth will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Tuesday, January 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Probable lineups

ChelseaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBOU
1
R. Sanchez
27
M. Gusto
6
L. Colwill
34
J. Acheampong
3
M. Cucurella
19
J. Sancho
7
P. Neto
25
M. Caicedo
20
C. Palmer
8
E. Fernandez
15
N. Jackson
42
M. Travers
27
I. Zabarnyi
23
J. Hill
3
M. Kerkez
2
D. Huijsen
4
L. Cook
11
D. Ouattara
12
T. Adams
19
J. Kluivert
7
D. Brooks
24
A. Semenyo

4-2-3-1

BOUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Enzo Maresca

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Andoni Iraola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Chelsea team news

Mykhaylo Mudryk faces a ban, and the likes of Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Omari Kellyman and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are sidelined through injury, while Noni Madueke is a doubt due to illness.

Maresca will revert to his regular starters after making wholesale changes in the 5-0 FA Cup win over Morecambe at the weekend.

Bournemouth team news

The Cherries would remain without the injured lot of Enes Unal, Evanilson, Marcos Senesi, Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Luis Sinisterra and Adam Smith, while Kepa Arrizabalaga is ineligible to face his parent club.

Ben Winterburn may need to make way for Antoine Semenyo in the XI, with Dango Ouattara expected to keep his place in the final third.

Max Aarons and Philip Billing have departed on loan deals to Valencia and Napoli, respectively.

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last 5 matches

BOU

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

8

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement