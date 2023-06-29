Revealed: Chelsea's top target to replace Mason Mount if midfielder completes move to Man Utd

Chelsea could make a move for Gabriel Veiga if Mason Mount leaves the club to join Manchester United in the summer.

Chelsea eye move for Gabri Veiga

Mason Mount could join Man Utd

Veiga has a release clause of £34.6m

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have held internal discussions regarding who could potentially replace Mount and have made the Spain international a top target, according to the Evening Standard. Veiga has a release clause set at £34.6 million and has already been sounded out over a potential transfer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea rejected a £55m offer for Mount from the Red Devils last week and want £65m for the English star. While Manchester United have informed Chelsea that they do not wish to match their asking price, they are hoping to negotiate the structure of the payment. The player himself has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mauricio Pochettino had initially planned to sign just a defensive midfielder and Chelsea had been eyeing a move for Moises Caicedo from Brighton. However, the club's plans have changed as they have made room in the squad by offloading a host of players.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After the departures of Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante and Kai Havertz, Chelsea could next sell Ruben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan.