Chelsea release new ice cold lion print 2022-23 away kit

Chelsea will sport the new away kit in their season opener against Everton on Saturday

Premier League giants Chelsea have released their new away kit for the upcoming 2022/23 season. Similar to the home kit, the new away strips also pay homage to club legend Ted Drake.

The Blues are set to don in their Premier League opener against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The key element of the new away kit is the return of the popular white base colour, most recently seen during the 2019/20 season.

The unique lion pattern that appears on the collar of the home kit now features as turquoise stripes across the away kit. The inner neck design includes ‘Chelsea FC, London’ - a tribute to the city.

Chelsea 2022-23 away kit price & how to buy

The Chelsea 2022-23 away kit will be available to buy from the official online store and the stadium store from August 31.

Marc Cucurella in the new Chelsea away kit

The newest Chelsea signing Marc Cucurella can be seen sporting the new club away kit and he absolutely loves it.