Chelsea continue Hakimi hunt by offering Alonso and Zappacosta in attempt to reduce Inter asking price

The Blues have a lot of players they can offer to Simone Inzaghi's side, who are open to selling one star this summer to ease their financial worries

Chelsea are still in talks with Inter over signing Achraf Hakimi during the summer window, and are offering to swap players to reduce the price.

It is understood that Blues full backs Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta are among the players being offered as make-weights.

Alonso has been a long-term target for the Serie A giants, while Zappacosta has put himself in the shop window after a successful loan spell at Genoa. The swap is designed to encourage Inter to drop their £68.8m (€80m/$96m) asking price for the 22-year-old, and offload some unwanted players at the same time.

What about PSG?

PSG remain in competition with the Blues for the Morocco international, who was among Antonio Conte's stars that won Serie A last season.

Talks have recently gone cold between the French giants and Hakimi, but could yet be revived. PSG are reported to have had a £56.1 million ($79m) bid rejected already.

Who else could Chelsea sign?

Hakimi is seen as a great opportunity in a non-priority position. The Blues' main focus has always been to add another goalscorer to the squad after an underwhelming season in the final third, despite winning the Champions League.

Chelsea's desire is to add a world-class striker, and while talks with Romelu Lukaku led nowhere they remain in the mix to sign either Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland or Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Both transfers requireowner Roman Abramovich to sanction what would be record breaking deals for a Premier League team to convince clubs who are reluctant to sell.

