Chelsea need 'a new energy' and 'pride' to avoid Real Madrid beatdown - Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard said Chelsea need to find pride and energy if they are to get back into their Champions League tie against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Chelsea have lost all three games under Lampard

Will take on Madrid after Brighton defeat

Interim boss says a lot must change

WHAT HAPPENED? Days after their 2-0 loss at the hands of Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final tie, Chelsea were beaten 2-1 by Brighton on Saturday. They are now six games without a win and the Blues boss says a lot must change if they are to avoid a thrashing against Madrid in the second leg.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've been at the club nine days, I don't like what I saw today. I'm not going to try and dress that up in any way. We have to be really honest about that," he said to BBC Match of the Day. "There should be a feeling when you play for Chelsea of pride involved. We have to do more for Tuesday. To get there, there needs to be a new energy. That needs to come back."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have lost all three of their matches under Lampard in his second stint managing the club and require a drastic improvement if they are to get something against Madrid. The interim boss admitted that his side were deservedly beaten by Brighton on Saturday, a defeat that leaves them 11th in the Premier League table.

WHAT NEXT? The west London side will welcome Madrid to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the second leg of the quarter-final tie.