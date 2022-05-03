Chelsea loanee Colwill addresses John Terry comparisons and insists he is 'ready' to play in Premier League

Chelsea youngster and NXGN star Levi Colwill says he welcomes comparisons to John Terry, but isn't going to think about them as he concentrates on his own game.

The 19-year-old, who ranked 32nd in GOAL's 2022 list of the 50 best wonderkids in world football, has hugely impressed on loan at Championship side Huddersfield as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

A ball-playing centre back who came through the Chelsea academy, Colwill has inevitably been compared to former club captain Terry, but while he is flattered by comparisons, he won't be paying them much mind.

Article continues below

What has Colwill said on Terry comparisons?

Colwill told The Athletic: "I’m not going to complain. It’s not a bad thing to be called the new John Terry.

"I haven’t made the comparison myself so the fans and media can make whatever comparisons they want to make, it isn’t going to affect me.

"John Terry is a club legend and leader, someone every centre-back at Chelsea should look up to. A great guy and player. I've not had the chance to speak to him too much. When he was around the academy building we’d have the odd little chat but it’d be more of a, ‘Hi, how are you?’, kind of thing, not on a personal level about football or things like that."

Colwill has also drawn attention for choosing the number 26 while at Huddersfield, the same as Terry wore throughout his Chelsea career as he led the club to Premier League and Champions League glory.

However Colwill says this is not a tribute to or imitation of Terry, but is instead because his birthday is February 26.

Is Colwill ready for the Premier League?

Huddersfield are set to compete in the Championship play-offs, and Colwill is hopeful of making the step up to the Premier League next season - whether in Yorkshire or at Stamford Bridge.

He said: “Even though I know there are a lot of people talking about me, I don’t listen. I just say it’s all a load of rubbish because if I start playing badly for a few games, they will be saying I’m not good enough.

"It’s just a lot of talk and I don’t buy into it. I haven’t really thought about playing in Chelsea’s first team next season. I haven’t been keeping up with what’s going on with the takeover. I have just been concentrating on Huddersfield. It’s the only thing I can affect right now. I won’t be thinking about what I do next until this season is done.

“Things have been going well. Why am I going to start thinking about the future when I have to concentrate on the present? It has to stay that way.”

“I think I’m ready. I’ve learnt a lot this year so the next step I hope will be in the Premier League with Chelsea, Huddersfield or whoever.”

Further Reading