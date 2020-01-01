Chelsea cancel training as players tested for coronavirus

The Blues visit Aston Villa on Saturday but had to put plans on hold as the worldwide pandemic continues to cause issues to the sporting calendar

were forced to cancel first-team training on Thursday as their Cobham Training Centre underwent a deep clean to reduce risks posed by coronavirus.

Goal has learned that the Blues have also tested all their players for the virus while Stamford Bridge has also undergone a deep clean following the club's 4-0 win over on Sunday.

Frank Lampard and his players are scheduled to return to training on Friday and conduct their pre-match activities, including a press conference and media interviews, as normal ahead of their away trip to face on Saturday.

There are now 590 positive cases of the Covid-19 virus in the UK while the death toll has risen to 10 with the World Health Organisation (WHO) having upgraded the status of the crisis to a pandemic on Wednesday.

Though it is understood that none of Chelsea's players have shown any symptoms of coronavirus, they are doing all they can to stop the spread of the illness.

have already raised concerns within the Premier League after Brendan Rodgers confirmed that three of his players have shown signs of contracting the disease.

"We've had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus). We’ve followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad," Rodgers said at his press conference ahead of Saturday's clash with .

"Of course, from a football perspective, it would be a shame, but the public’s health is the most important aspect in all of this."

The Premier League has thus far seen just one match affected by coronavirus, with 's trip to take on on Wednesday postponed due to precautionary measures taken after contact was made between Gunners players and Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Marinakis, who also owns , confirmed he had the disease on Tuesday, though both Forest's Championship clash with on Saturday and Olympiacos' match with on Thursday are set to go ahead.

Further guidance regarding the cancellation of fixtures in will come from the UK Government, with measures expected to be taken to, at the very least, see games played behind closed doors.

Chelsea's away trip to in the is already set to be played behind closed doors, with UEFA meeting on Tuesday with stakeholders to discuss whether to suspend their football activity this season.

A limited group of 10 external media and photographers, as well as shareholders, have been told they can attend Chelsea's game at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.